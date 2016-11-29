Marapharm Ventures Inc. announces purchase of remainder of shares of EcoNevada, LLC, purchase of 1.1 acres and discussions with casinos for ACM placements



Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada - November 29, 2016, Marapharm symbols: Canada - CSE:MDM / Germany - FSE:2M0 / United States - OTCQB:MRPHF





Further to its news releases dated August 3, 2016, September 21, 2016, September 27, 2016, November 7, 2016, November 9, 2016, and November 14, 2016, Marapharm Ventures Inc. ("Marapharm") announces the purchase of the remaining 25% equity interest in EcoNevada, LLC, ("EcoNevada"), a private company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, such that Marapharm now owns 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of EcoNevada. EcoNevada has provisional marijuana licenses and special use permits over 204,000 square feet of cultivation and 16,000 square feet of production.



"We have now completed the deal which was made a year ago, when we purchased control of EcoNevada. The price for the minority position of 25% was 100,000 shares of Marapharm, as agreed to in the original transaction, to suit the needs of the sellers for tax and other reasons. Since recreational use of marijuana has been legalized in the state of Nevada, EcoNevada has increased in value to Marapharm, both as an asset and as a main vehicle to drive revenue in Nevada." said Linda Sampson, CEO of Marapharm.



"We just bought the adjoining 1.1 acres to the 5.9 acres we acquired, in order to accommodate parking requirements from the City of North Las Vegas to allow for the three licenses to be consolidated on one property," added Linda Sampson.



In addition, further to its November 23, 2016, news release, Marapharm reports it is in advanced discussions with several large casinos in Las Vegas for the placement of automated cannabis machines (ACMs) in casinos. It is proposed that the ACMs will stock and only sell Marapharm products from its 380,000-square-foot facility located in Las Vegas. There is no guarantee that such discussions will result in any agreements or be fruitful or beneficial to Marapharm.





ABOUT MARAPHARM VENTURES INC.

www.marapharm.com

Marapharm has 300,000 square feet of medical marijuana licenses and land and facilities in WA and NV and about two and a half years ago, Marapharm applied in Canada to Health Canada for a MMPR (Production and Sales) license and has passed the necessary security clearances. The application is currently in the in-depth screening process. In September 2016, Health Canada contacted Marapharm with a provision to amend its application to allow for the new regulations, ACMPR.



Additional information on the operations or financial results of Marapharm are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the CSE website (www.thecse.com), the OTC website (www.otcmarkets.com) and Sedar website (www.sedar.com) under the profile for Marapharm Ventures Inc.



Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, may, will, project, should, believe, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.







