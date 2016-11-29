Pfeiffer Vacuum welcomes 2016 Röntgen Award Winner

(firmenpresse) - Asslar, November 2016. The Justus Liebig University Giessen (JLU) is awarding its Röntgen Prize this year to Dr. Markus Schöffler. The Röntgen Prize is awarded each year at an academic award ceremony at the JLU for outstanding work on basic research into radiation physics and radiation biology. It is named in memory of Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen, who was a professor in Giessen from 1879 to 1888. The award primarily distinguishes the work of young scientists. Half of the prize of  15,000 is donated by Pfeiffer Vacuum and the Dr. Erich Pfeiffer Foundation, and the other half by the Ludwig Schunk Foundation.



This years award winner, Dr. Schöffler, is research associate at the Goethe University in Frankfurt. He is receiving the award for his research into the interaction of X-rays with atoms and molecules. Of particular note are Dr. Schöfflers experiments to understand the structure of chiral molecules. This is a field that is of particular importance for pharmaceuticals. These investigations were conducted as part of the ELCH research cluster (Electron Dynamics of Chiral Systems) of the LOEWE program. LOEWE is a research program funded by the German federal state of Hesse. An important basis for the research conducted by Dr. Schöffler is the use of radiation sources such as synchrotron radiation or X-rays. Ultra-high vacuum is needed for both the sources of radiation and the detectors required for these investigations.



Dr. Schöffler studied Physics at the Goethe University in Frankfurt, and received his doctorate degree with honors there in 2006. After several research fellowships at other universities and research institutes, he has been team leader at the Frankfurt University since 2011. In 2014, he was awarded the Adolf Messer Foundation prize for his research work. Dr. Schöffler is spokesman for an international collaboration at the SOLEIL synchrotron radiation facility in France.



On November 24, the day before the prize was awarded at the Justus Liebig University in Giessen, Dr. Schöffler visited the sponsoring company Pfeiffer Vacuum and reported on the results of this research.









Dr. Ulrich von Hülsen and Manfred Bender, members of Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH management, the Röntgen Prize winner Dr. Markus Schöffler, Dr. Matthias Wiemer, member of Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH management and Dieter Rühl, Dr. Erich Pfeiffer-Stiftung (from left)











Pfeiffer Vacuum (Stock Exchange Symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is one of the worlds leading providers of vacuum solutions. In addition to a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the product portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components, as well as vacuum chambers and systems. Ever since the invention of the turbopump by Pfeiffer Vacuum, the company has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products that are used in the Analytics, Industry, Research & Development, Coating and Semiconductor markets. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active throughout the world today. The company employs a workforce of some 2,350 people and has more than 20 subsidiaries.

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

