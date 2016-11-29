FlitWays Technology Inc. Announces 10 New Hires to Expand Sales, Technology, and Service

(firmenpresse) - CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- FlitWays Technology Inc. (OTC PINK: FTWS) ("FlitWays" or the "Company"), a Los Angeles-based ground travel technology company, is pleased to announce that it has hired 10 additional team members at its new headquarters located in Silicon Beach.

As a result of this first of several planned hiring surges, the Company has added four experienced business development executives, two marketing staff, three software and technology developers, and one full time customer support manager.

Tobi Mac, founder of FlitWays, commented, "Our business expansion and recent move into large new corporate headquarters in the Los Angeles Silicon Beach tech hub has enabled us to attract some great new talent that will help us to drive the next stages of our growth strategy."

Further updates regarding other planned FlitWays hires and appointments are anticipated over the next several weeks.

FlitWays, a Los Angeles-based travel technology company, offers Pre-Booked and On-Demand ground transportation in 170 cities around the world -- including rideshares, taxis, black cars, and airport shuttles. Currently servicing over 400 airports with a fleet of over 20,000 vehicles, FlitWays is there to handle all travel ride needs. FlitWays provides security and peace of mind for both business and private travelers with secure booking and all-inclusive rates.

For additional information regarding FlitWays, visit .

Additional information regarding FlitWays Technology, Inc. can also be found in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC at and further Company press releases.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of FlitWays Technology Inc. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to; the proposed corporate name change; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

FlitWays

