A leading role in test know-how world-wide: imbus announces Global Partner Status with ISTQB

Brussels, 29 November 2016  imbus and ISTQB® are pleased to announce that imbus has achieved Global Partner Status with ISTQB®, International Software Testing Qualifications Board.

(firmenpresse) - The ISTQB® Global Partner status demonstrates imbus commitment to the field of software testing and the companys willingness to contribute to the promotion of the testing profession all over the world, by means of certifying its employees in accordance to the ISTQB® Certified Tester career path within the ISTQB® portfolio.

The ISTQB® Global Partnership requires that an international organization has at least three legal entities in different countries holding ISTQB® Gold or Platinum Partnership status. imbus qualifies with:



-imbus AG (Germany)  Platinum Partner

-imbus Peja L.L.C. (Kosovo)  Gold Partner

-imbus Shanghai Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China)  Gold Partner



Tilo Linz, executive board member of imbus AG, commented, imbus is a leading, international solution partner for professional software testing and intelligent software quality assurance. Ever since 2002 imbus has been training its employees in the Foundation Level and ever since 2003 in the Advanced Level, too.

All of our testing experts are Certified Testers  and this holds true for the six imbus sites in Germany as well the imbus sites in Canada, China, Kosovo and Tunisia. We use the standard as a homogenous and reliable knowledge base for our everyday work around the globe.

We are very proud to have imbus as a Global Partner in the ISTQB® Partner Program. Having such international companies joining the program and certifying their employees world-wide witnesses the global footprint of ISTQB® and the increasing adoption of the Partner Program by leading organizations stated Gualtiero Bazzana, ISTQB® president.

Tilo Linz added, What is more, imbus employees also share their testing knowledge: As trainers of the imbus Academy they have already coached almost 10,000 training participants according to the international standard preparing them successfully for the ISTQB® Certified Tester certification tests.

We welcome imbus as our ISTQB® Global Partner, and appreciate their trust in the ISTQB® scheme. The fact that leading industry companies are joining in the ISTQB® Partner Program as Global Partners, is yet another sign for us that the market adopts the scheme, and sees real added value in it for its employees. In this case - worldwide said Alon Linetzki, ISTQB® marketing working group chair.





imbus is a leading solution partner for professional software testing and intelligent software quality assurance.

Our portfolio includes consulting for process improvement, software testing services, test outsourcing, test tools, and training.

With our comprehensive know-how, the latest tools, and our proven methodology, we increase the reliability and performance of software products, software-intensive systems, and complete IT structures, and as a manufacturer-independent partner, we assure their correct functionality.



Since 1992, the experienced and highly-qualified imbus team has been synonymous with across-the-board software quality assurance from a single source that covers the entire lifecycle.

The expertise acquired from around 6,000 successful projects over a period of 20 years provides a solid foundation for the daily work of our experts, all of whom are ISTQB® Certified Testers. Here you can find the corresponding reference projects.

imbus is currently represented by more than 260 employees at locations in Moehrendorf near Erlangen, Munich, Cologne, Hofheim near Frankfurt, Lehre near Braunschweig, Norderstedt near Hamburg, Toronto (Canada), Shanghai (China), Peja (Kosovo) and Sousse (Tunisia).

