Completion of Private Placements

(firmenpresse) - GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSX: TPL)(LSE: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announces that it has completed the previously announced private placements ("Placements") with Winston Sanjeev Kumar Soosaipillai and Medgat Kumar (each, an "Investor" and together, the "Investors"). The Placements bring much needed funding to the Company as well as provide it with strong in-country partners in Kazakhstan and internationally.

The key commercial terms of the Placements are summarized below.

Summary of Placements

About Winston Sanjeev Kumar Soosaipillai

Winston Sanjeev Kumar Soosaipillai ("Sanjeev Kumar") and his wife Arani Kumar are joint owners of the State Oil Group ("SOG"). Headquartered in London, UK and with trading offices in Zug Switzerland, Singapore and Houston, Texas, SOG is an independent trading, storage, distribution and retail conglomerate dealing in petroleum products and biofuels. The group has syndicated banking facilities which provide a platform to support SOG's international ambitions. SOG is well connected across the world to influential individuals and powerful oil companies. SOG has a management team that has successfully integrated a number of strategic acquisitions into their group.

About Medgat Kumar

Medgat Kumar is the owner and Director of Petro Impex Trade LLP. Petro Impex Trade LLP is a Kazakhstan based company whose primary activities are trading of crude oil and petroleum products, oil refining and terminals businesses.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief and current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the use of proceeds from the Placements, the Board appointees, the potential that exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in Central Asia and the Caspian Region and the assistance the Investors may be able to provide to the Company in the areas identified above. When used in this document, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are not promises or guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those suggested by any such statements including risks and uncertainties with respect to the potential that exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in Central Asia and risks that the Investors may not be successful in assisting the Company in the areas identified above.

No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity, and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by the Listing Rules and applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

