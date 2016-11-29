One Identity Breaks Down Barriers to Digital Transformation by Governing Identities in the Cloud

New One Identity Connect for Cloud extends governance and compliance reporting for cloud, hybrid and on-premise applications

First in the industry to embrace SCIM to quickly and easily bridge on-premise and cloud identities

Leverages industry-leading Boomi integration platform-as-a-service to extend the governance power of One Identity Manager to hundreds of leading cloud applications

a recognized leader in identity and access management, today announced One Identity to govern identities in cloud applications. The new offering removes a significant inhibitor to digital transformation, as organizations can now rapidly extend identity governance, access controls, compliance reporting and provisioning/de-provisioning to popular cloud-based apps including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Box.net, Dropbox, Concur and Amazon AWS and hundreds more.

One Identity Connect for Cloud extends the capabilities of One Identity Manager to cloud applications, representing a major IAM milestone. The offering is the first in the industry to embrace the System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) as the common interface between on-premise and SaaS applications, enabling One Identity developers to address the Identity Access Management (IAM) needs of multiple cloud applications from a single SCIM interface.

The new SCIM support in Identity Manager uses Dell Boomi (Boomi) technology, an integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) offering that enables cloud applications to talk directly to One Identity Manager for complete identity management of cloud-based applications in a traditionally difficult to address hybrid environment. In contrast to competitors' offerings -- which require custom connectors developed for each cloud application, each time -- Connect for Cloud provides one interface, eliminating time-consuming custom coding and one-off connections to onboard hundreds of cloud applications today, and many more in the coming months.

"One Identity's enthusiastic embrace of the Boomi platform demonstrates our ability to remove integration as a pain point for our clients, enabling our customers with hybrid environments to rapidly and seamlessly manage cloud applications. With One Identity and Boomi, holistic and comprehensive IAM is finally within reach," said Chris McNabb, CEO of Dell Boomi. "More and more cloud application providers and enterprise teams are embracing Boomi to enjoy rapid time to value as a result of drastically reduced implementation times and substantial cost savings over traditional integration."

A of global businesses found that 97 percent of respondents are investing in digital technologies to transform their businesses, yet only 18 percent reported that security has been involved in these initiatives, most likely because security slows them down. Given that cloud applications are a major component of any digital journey, Connect for Cloud mitigates ad-hoc security issues related to their use and enables their quicker and more complete adoption. Organizations can manage identity governance for on-premise, hybrid and cloud deployments from a single interface and with a single set of policies, rules, workflows, and identities, granting full visibility into users, rights, data and applications regardless of where they reside.

"One Identity Connect for Cloud is lean for developers, seamlessly integrated for security pros, and easily managed by all -- it's a major advancement for cloud-based IAM that delivers what is needed to secure identities in the cloud," said Jackson Shaw, senior director, product management at One Identity. "This new solution is just another example of how One Identity is driving innovation that removes legacy security barriers and empowers the business to move forward at full speed."

One Identity Connect for Cloud will be on display and available for product demos during the 2016 Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit, taking place Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 in Las Vegas. In addition, One Identity's Jackson Shaw leads a panel discussing customer use of identity and access management solutions, "When IAM Gets Out of the Way, Great Things Happen," on Nov. 29 at 10:45 a.m. PT.

One Identity Connect for Cloud is available immediately worldwide for One Identity Manager 7.1 customers.

One Identity, a business operating under Quest Software, helps organizations solve their identity and access management (IAM) challenges by offering a comprehensive portfolio comprised of future-ready, business-centric, modular and integrated solutions that deliver superior identity governance, access management, privileged management and identity as a service. More than 7,500 customers worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their data -- wherever it might reside.

