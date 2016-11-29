EasyPushbar(TM) Wheelchair Push Bar Improves Push Comfort & Control

(firmenpresse) - MANCHESTER, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- has introduced a new, patented ergonomic wheelchair push bar that attaches easily and securely to improve pusher comfort and permit one-handed control.

The Greenmont easily attaches to the wheelchair's handles and creates a single push handle that is about the comfort height of a typical shopping cart and lets a pusher stand straighter and have better control. Helping to reduce neck, shoulder, back, and wrist strain and fatigue, the EasyPushbar permits one-handed control, easier curb and ramp maneuvers, and is fully adjustable from 15-1/2" to 24" to fit most wheelchairs.

Made from aluminum with the center push bar covered by durable overmolded ABS plastic, the Greenmont EasyPushbar is As each knob is tightened by hand, the holding power is dispersed internally over the grip nubs to fit securely and create one fully rigid pushing handle which can also be quickly removed to allow for transporting or storing the wheelchair.

The Greenmont EasyPushbar is priced at $109.00 (sugg. retail) and comes with a 5 year limited warranty. .

About Greenmont Healthcare Products, LLC.

was founded by Matt Quinn, a registered pharmacist and pharmacy owner for many years. Over the years, he converted his pharmacy to provide durable medical equipment and ostomy supplies. Since being introduced to the idea of a , Mr. Quinn began developing and refining the EasyPushbar to make pushing wheelchairs easier. His motivation was to give people and caregivers who maneuver wheelchairs an easier way to push by using one hand with greater comfort and control. Based upon his professional and retail background, Mr. Quinn is developing several healthcare products which are intended to improve the user experience in similar pragmatic ways.

Greenmont Healthcare Products, LLC.

Matthew Quinn

Technical Director

304 Porter St.

Manchester, CT 06040

(860) 202-2269

FAX (844) 332-3972

Email:





