ImageWare Systems and Avatier Enter Into Five-Year GoVerifyID(R) OEM Agreement

Agreement Brings Multi-Modal Biometric User Authentication to Identity Governance and Administration Market

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- ImageWare Systems, Inc. (ImageWare or IWSY) (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, and Avatier, a leading identity management software provider, have entered into a five-year agreement to provide ImageWare's turnkey GoVerifyID for the Avatier product suite.

Based in California, Avatier is a leader in identity management enterprise solutions, including automated password reset. The company offers the Avatier Identity Management Suite (AIMS) as a software suite with multiple, separately licensed modules for password reset, user provisioning, single sign-on and access governance. Avatier customers include: Nordstrom, Marriott, DHL, Cox Communications, Fiserv, ING, and Volkswagon.

The five-year OEM agreement will include the integration of GoVerifyID into the Avatier product line, beginning with their password reset software -- . Avatier will market and resell the combined solution to their existing and prospective customers, and ImageWare will host the GoVerifyID SaaS on Amazon Web Services. The parties anticipate commencing sales in the fourth quarter of 2016.

"ImageWare's GoVerifyID SaaS offering provides the most secure, flexible, and scalable user biometric authentication solution on the market," said Nelson Cicchitto, CEO of Avatier. "GoVerifyID will enable us to quickly deploy biometric authentication for our customers worldwide."

GoVerifyID is ImageWare's end-to-end enterprise solution that covers the full range of biometric authentication, including: identity proofing, cloud provisioning, on-device enrollment, real-time authentication, seamless integration into existing security workflows, and a turnkey self-service portal. This mobile/cloud SaaS offering is the industry's first multi-modal biometric user authentication solution that allows customers to modify their passwords or two-factor authentication using biometrics. Rather than typing a password, end-users can speak passphrases, swipe their fingerprints or even take "selfies" to gain access.

ImageWare's Chairman and CEO Jim Miller commented: "Avatier is a pioneer and well respected leader in the Identity Governance and Administration industry and password management solution providers in the global IT industry. This integration aligns with our mission of securing the world by providing IT security to organizations with the highest level of security concerns, while enhancing and simplifying the user experience. We look forward to providing biometric user authentication to Avatier for their customers."

Avatier, offers the Avatier Identity Management Suite (AIMS) as a software suite with multiple, separately licensed modules. They are a leading provider of identity management enterprise solutions, including automated password reset. Avatier customers include: Starbucks, Marriott, and Neiman Marcus.

Avatier is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, with offices in Chicago, Dallas, Dublin, and London. For more information on Avatier, please visit .

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric secure credential and law enforcement technologies. Scalable for worldwide deployment, ImageWare's patented biometric product line includes a highly scalable, multi-modal biometric engine capable of working with a wide array of sensors, modalities, and algorithms. ImageWare's identity management products are used for secure credentials, national IDs, passports, driver's licenses, and smart cards as well as both application and physical access control systems. ImageWare products support a wide range of biometric modalities including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, eye, DNA, and more.

ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Portland, OR, Washington, D.C., Ottawa, Ontario, and Mexico. For more information on ImageWare Systems, Inc., please visit .

