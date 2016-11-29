Agritek Holdings, Inc. Featured By CannaInvestor Magazine As One to Watch

Company Receives Front Page Coverage And Feature Article Discussing Business Plan And Strategic Growth Within Cannabis Sector In Digital Publication CannaInvestor Magazine For December 2016 Now Available at www.CannaInvestormag.com

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: AGTK), a leader in compassionate care technology and agricultural solutions for the recreational cannabis industry, today announced that the Company is now presently highlighted on the December cover and as a featured public company within the cannabis sector in the popular digital publication CannaInvestor Magazine. The article spanning over 10 pages covers Agritek Holdings unique strategy and entire business model in the cannabis sector including business model, products, management and performance expectations through the end of 2016 moving into the New Year. The December issue now available to subscribers may be viewed at: .

"We were extremely pleased to be approached for the Cover and feature article in CannaInvestor Magazine, and to be chosen within the few well established Companies within our sector for this feature issue. The popular digital publication gives our Company the opportunity to be seen by thousands of new investors through its viral platform, and the in-depth article truly reveals our strategic plans and benchmark goals to be reached for 2017. The timing couldn't be more perfect for us with the recent votes in favor of legalization and recreational markets for California, Nevada and several other states. The article also comes on the heels of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) becoming the first major exchange to list the first cannabis company 'Innovative Industrial Properties' as an IPO modeling a REIT for marijuana properties. We are presently completing our financials for Q2 and Q3 which have been submitted to our auditing firm to once again reach compliant and fully reporting status to raise our credentials for a higher exchange. We will continue to innovate and increase sales revenue through our land acquisitions in regulated jurisdictions, unique wellness lines and products," stated B. Michael Friedman CEO of Agritek Holdings Inc.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (), a pioneer within the medicinal marijuana space, provides innovative technology and agricultural solutions and seeks to be the leader in Compassionate Care Technology for the recreational cannabis industry. Agritek Holdings, Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Agritek Holdings, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Agritek Holdings, Inc.

305.721.2727

