Laser Research CO2 Laser Optics For Cutting Composites Cleanly

(firmenpresse) - PROVIDENCE, RI -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- has introduced a line of field-replacement CO2 optics for for making precision gaskets where smooth edge definition is required.

include ZnSe lenses and mirrors which are direct field replacements for popular lasers used in manufacturing gaskets from composite materials that require smooth, precise edge definition. Optimized for use at 10.6 microns, lenses are offered in 1" to 1.5" O.D. sizes with 1" to 12" focal lengths and are available with dual-band anti-reflective coatings to aid in system alignment.

Conforming to OEM and ISO-10111 specifications, Laser Research CO2 Laser Optics are in-stock for overnight shipment. The CO2 laser mirrors are 0.5" to 10 mm thick; made from silicon and copper. are available for Amada®, Cincinnati®, Coherent®, Epilog®, Mazak®, Synrad®, Universal®, and similar lasers.

Laser Research CO2 Laser Optics are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

About Laser Research Optics

is a division of Meller Optics, Inc., a world leading manufacturer of hard crystalline materials such as ruby and sapphire since 1921. The company maintains one of the largest inventories of stock in the country. Available for immediate delivery, the optics are ideal for direct field replacement in low power CO2 lasers currently being used for laser marking, laser engraving, laser cutting, and low power scribing and welding.

