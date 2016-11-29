DeepMarkit Partners With Los Angeles Based PMBC Group for Marketing and Public Relations Services

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MKT), a producer of videogame marketing solutions is very pleased to advise that it has engaged Los Angeles-based PMBC Group ("PMBC") to lead its product marketing and media initiatives. PMBC is a leading technology public relations firm with expertise in adtech, video gaming, e-commerce, and other key areas that form the core of DeepMarkit's corporate and business strategies. PMBC's efforts will be focused on developing market awareness of FetchBot, DeepMarkit's platform for the gamification of marketing, advertising and promotional campaigns for business of all types and sizes.

The FetchBot platform is a sophisticated marketing tool which also has tremendous white label potential for agencies and other B2B and B2C platforms in the e-commerce ecosystem. The FetchBot platform represents a powerful value-added service and natural extension of these business offerings.

FetchBot was beta released in August, 2016 and the Company is now ready to introduce the product to the millions of small and medium sized businesses which are the targeted market segment for this innovative, and most importantly, affordable way for retailers to engage and entertain their customers and to stand out from the crowd.

"We are excited to partner with the DeepMarkit team to amplify the Company's brand recognition and visibility of FetchBot, its best-in-class online promotions platform," said Ola Danilina, founder and CEO of PMBC Group. "Our team of experienced tech publicists will develop and execute a campaign rooted in thought leadership and data-driven storylines to elevate awareness of DeepMarkit with potential partners and customers."

"PMBC understands our product potential and has the knowledge and experience in the area of technology PR to help us reach our target audience of business users for FetchBot and partners in the ecommerce ecosystem. We are very excited to be working with PMBC to introduce FetchBot to the world. " said Darold H. Parken, Chief Executive Officer of DeepMarkit. "."FetchBot is about engagement, interaction and entertainment, all designed to promote brand and sales, and PMBC is the perfect partner for us to promote the FetchBot platform."

About PMBC Group

PMBC is a leading technology PR firm based in Los Angeles, servicing clients across the globe. Acting as an extension of each client's team, PMBC develops and executes results-driven campaigns designed to elevate business profiles, attract investment, establish credibility and increase brand awareness. Areas of expertise include apps, software, adtech, fintech, consumer electronics and more.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers. FetchBot, the Company's proprietary interactive promotions platform, enables small and medium-sized businesses to produce branded videogames that offer prizes and rewards to consumers - driving sales, capturing demographic data, and generating leads. The platform uniquely integrates cutting edge gamification engagement mechanics with interactive advertising industry standards. FetchBot is the future of incentive marketing.

DeepMarkit's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol MKT. For additional information, please visit .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information including, statements regarding the launch of the FetchBot platform, the potential for any commercial relationships and the entry into the Asian markets. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to conclude binding agreements with re-sellers, failure to obtain market acceptance of the Company's products, inability to complete further development of the promotions application, the failure to raise required capital, and general economic, market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

