Receipt of Category A Status Means TANTALEX Can Export Lithium, Tantalum and Other High-Tech Minerals

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- TANTALEX Resources Corporation (CSE: TTX)(CSE: TTX.CN)(FRANKFURT: 1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, United Materials Congo SARL ("UNITED MATERIALS" or "UMC"), located in the province of Katanga, has been granted the operating status of Category A Processing Entity by the Democratic Republic of Congo Ministry of Mines. This allows UMC full rights to process, transform and export Lithium, Tantalum and other minerals originating from their properties in Tanganyika, to buyers be them domestic or international.

Dave Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer of TANTALEX, explains: "This is a very important and necessary step toward TANTALEX becoming a producer, processer and exporter of high-tech minerals. With this granting of status, we can now reach international markets where these minerals are in shortage and very much in demand."

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Lithium, Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Corporation is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

