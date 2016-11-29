Alliance Scale Forklift Hydraulic Weighing System Converts Standard Forklift Into Reliable Scale

(firmenpresse) - CANTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- has introduced a new, easy to install hydraulic weighing system which includes a weight indicator that displays lock weight for stable viewing and totalizing with recall.

The installs in under five hours without proximity switches or welding and adds weighing capability to a forklift. Featuring an with net and gross display modes, full range auto tare, and all pushbutton controls, operators can view the individual weight of a load as well as total weight.

Accurate to within 1-2% error of forklift capacity, the Alliance/Cambridge Ruff-Weigh 50 Hydraulic Weighing System has 1 to 5 points of digital calibration with adjustable digital filtering, has an RS232 interface, and runs on 12 vdc. The aluminum enclosure mounts with a stainless steel bracket and a 15 ft. hydraulic hose equalizes spikes to protect the transducer.

The Alliance/Cambridge Ruff-Weigh 50 Hydraulic Weighing System sells for $2,795.00. Literature is available upon request.

About Alliance Scale, Inc.

provides expert services across a broad range of commercial and retail applications. They are a value-added distributor for major manufacturers of and support and supply a wide range of scales for industrial, commercial, grocery, retail, research, and laboratory applications including software and printers. They sell and service scales ranging from portable pocket scales to counting and portioning scales, bench scales, industrial floor scales, in-motion checkweighers, on-board weighing systems, crane scales, floor scales, mixing and portioning scales, and sophisticated weighing systems for motor homes, trucks and railcars. Alliance Scale also serves the grocery and retail trades directly and offers a complete label service for both stock and custom labels.

