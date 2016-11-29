Fulham Products Receive 100% Compliance and Excellence for Inclusion in IDEA's Industry Data Warehouse

Fulham Product SKUs Now Listed in the IDW for Lighting Distributors

(firmenpresse) - HAWTHORNE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial, industrial, and specialty applications, today announced that its company's product SKUs have achieved 100 percent compliance and programmatic excellence from the Industry Data Exchange Association (IDEA). The approved product SKUs will be listed in the Industry Data Warehouse (IDW) database to make it easier for distributors to find details about Fulham lighting products and pricing.

"The IDW provides a standardized format for electrical and specialty distributors to search for products that meet their traditional and solid-state lighting needs," said Richard White, VP of Distribution Sales for Fulham. "Inclusion in IDW's database ensures greater product depth and breadth with distributors and is designed to keep them abreast of specification and pricing changes for Fulham components in real time. IDW is a great resource to help us optimize and serve the US electrical distribution channel."

Lighting and electrical distributors are important partners to Fulham and help serve the North American market. The use of IDW shortens the time between a new product's launch and its accurate information appearing in distribution partner systems. As product lifecycles accelerate, an automated tool is needed to update hundreds of distributors as quickly as overnight.

Manufacturers can share accurate product and pricing data with distributors and wholesalers using the IDW as a secure, centralized database platform, and North American electrical industry companies rely on the IDW system for up-to-date, accurate product information. IDEA, which maintains the IDW, provides standardized templates for data listings and provides a central repository for product, pricing, packaging, and related information, eliminating the need for distributors and wholesalers to maintain and synchronize their own databases.

"We are delighted to add Fulham's name to our list of vendors who have received Compliance and Excellence ratings in the IDW database," said Paul Molitor, President and CEO for IDEA. "For the IDW to remain valuable it's important to have as many manufacturers' SKUs listed as possible and Fulham's products expand our list of lighting components available to distributors and wholesalers."

The Industry Data Exchange Association, Inc. (IDEA) is the official technology service provider and eBusiness standards body of the electrical industry. The company helps thousands of manufacturers and distributors find the most cost-effective methods for running day-to-day business. IDEA's applications help connect the supply chain and make business processes efficient, easy and enjoyable for people every day. IDEA was founded in 1998 through a partnership rooted in the collective leadership of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) and the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) members. IDEA is headquartered in Arlington, VA ().

Fulham Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of intelligent, socially-conscious sustainable commercial lighting components and electronics for use in commercial general lighting, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications. The company develops and manufactures a variety of award-winning LED and emergency products, as well as legacy products across multiple lighting platforms. Fulham sells its lighting solutions worldwide through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electrical equipment distribution channels. Headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., the company has sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE. For more information, visit .

