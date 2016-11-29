Andiamo Corporation Finalizes LOI for Green Technology Product

(firmenpresse) - LANSING, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- (OTC PINK: ANDI), a Wyoming holding company, is happy to announce the Corporation has finalized a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a hydrogen based emissions control and mileage enhancement product. The LOI will lead to a final (JV) in which the Company will gain exclusive Sales, Marketing and Distribution Rights for the Product. More facts about the Product and Andiamo's role will soon be forthcoming as we reach a final agreement.

"This opportunity gives us exclusivity with a proven product in the ever-expanding Green Technology Market," stated William White, CEO of . "We are excited about this very positive addition to Andiamo's Joint Venture Family."

About Andiamo Corporation:

Andiamo Corporation, a Wyoming company, is a publicly traded company which specializes in prepackaged software services. Increased revenue and business opportunities have helped expand its role as a holding company. Specifically, we are looking for established companies with recurring revenues who need a capital infusion in order to move their business to the next level of profitability. With our additional resources, Andiamo now offers an end-to-end solution to ensure the success of our clients inside the micro-cap funding community, getting them the funding they need to bring their products to a national level with the aim of improving their bottom line. For more information on Andiamo Corporation, visit our website at , and sign up for our newsletter and receive the Company's latest news and updates delivered right to your email.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

