Rosendin Electric Receives 2016 DBIA Project/Team Award for Los Angeles Valley College Monarch Center Project

Excellence Award in Educational Facility Category Presented for Creative Design-Build Collaboration and Expediting Solutions in the Field

(firmenpresse) - LA PALMA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Rosendin Electric (), one of the nation's largest private electrical contractors and an employee-owned company, has received a 2016 Project/Team Award from the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) for its contribution to the construction of the Los Angeles Valley College Monarch Center. The Monarch Center was one of three projects selected in the Educational Facilities category. Earlier this year, the Monarch Center project also received an Electrical Excellence Award from the National Electrical Contractors' Association (NECA).

DBIA is the only organization in the United States dedicated to defining, teaching, and promoting best practices for construction design-build. To be considered for an award, a project must demonstrate the application of DBIA-defined design-build best practices, including bringing together team members during the proposal process, as well as close coordination from the design development stage through field construction and project completion.

The Monarch Center project represents a successful collaborative design-build project that offered Los Angeles Valley College the best design and value based on criteria, including mitigating any additional costs with expedited design-build solutions to address issues encountered in the field. Part of the challenge was completing the project without disrupting daily operations on the Los Angeles Valley College campus. The completed structure has a unique architectural design and houses the College's bookstore, cafeteria, health services center, and other faculty and student facilities. The project was completed in 27 months at a cost of $46,661,760.

"The completed Monarch Center has an innovative design and interesting lighting and design features, such as roof lighting and a reflective canopy that eliminates the need for ground lighting," said Dan Domenici, Project Manager for Rosendin Electric. "By working closely with the lead contractor, McCarthy Building Companies, and other project partners from the outset, we were able to overcome some unexpected challenges. Receiving recognition from the DBIA is something the entire design-build team can be proud of."

Profiles of the winning 2016 design-build projects are available on the DBIA web site. Additional innovative design-build construction projects spanning education, transportation, technology, data centers, healthcare, and other industries are available on the Rosendin Electric web site, .

Rosendin Electric, Inc., headquartered in San Jose, California, is an employee-owned electrical engineering, power, and communications provider. With revenues surpassing $1 Billion, Rosendin Electric is one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States. With over 6,000 employees and experience worldwide, Rosendin Electric has built upon a 97-year reputation for quality design and installations.

Rosendin Electric's Southern California office is located at 5572 Fresca Drive, La Palma, CA 90623, telephone 714.521.8113. For additional information, visit .

