       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Computer & Software


unblu selected to present at FinovateEurope 2017

Sarnen, Switzerland 29. November 2016 - Leading live collaboration solutions company unblu will showcase pioneering full suite solution developed specifically for the banking industry.

ID: 509711
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Sarnen, Switzerland 29. November 2016 - Leading live collaboration solutions company unblu will showcase pioneering full suite solution developed specifically for the banking industry.

The showcase will demonstrate how unblu enables banks to create an in person experience for their clients through digital channels. While there are various live collaboration solutions on the market, unblu is the only one offering a full suite solution (including co-browsing, liveView chat, document sharing, chat and video chat all) within an environment secure enough for banks.

The system also offers a plethora of agent desktop configurations to rival any call center solution for outbound sales use cases and will be available in its mobile version as of February next year.

Finovate is the most esteemed Fintech event of the year, and the demo there is a premiere for unblu despite their software already being implemented at over 80 banks internationally. The Swiss based company have gained invaluable insight into the needs of the finance industry through working with and consulting numerous banks since their launch and have developed their product in accordance with their growing experience of the sector.

Luc Haldimann, CEO of unblu inc. said, We are thrilled to be accepted on first application and excited to demonstrate our collaboration suite to such a tightly focused target audience.

We are excited to have the launch of the mobile co-browsing solution on stage at FinovateEurope. We selected unblu because of the innovative work theyre doing in the financial services space and the way their solution enables banks to drive their digital transformation forward said Greg Palmer, VP Finovate.

The demonstration will take place on the main stage and at the unblu booth at FinovateEurope, Old Billingsgate Market Hall in the financial district, London on 7 February 2017.



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/unblu-selected-to-present-at-FinovateEurope-2017



Keywords (optional):

unblu, finovateeurope-2017, finovate, fintech, collaboration,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/29/2016 - 16:30
Language: English
News-ID 509711
Character count: 2165
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 29/11/2016

Number of hits: 77

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Computer & Software




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.629
Registriert Heute: 26
Registriert Gestern: 4
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 220


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z