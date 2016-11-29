Honiron Corporation Announces Corporate Rebrand and New Website Launch

New Name and Redesigned Website Offers Visitors Richer Insight into the Company's Integrated Services and Best-In-Class Team

(firmenpresse) - JEANERETTE, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Honiron Corporation, an innovative manufacturing solutions provider of industrial process equipment, today announced the official launch of its new corporate rebranding. Honiron Corporation will begin operating under the new trade name, Honiron Manufacturing effective immediately. With the adoption of its new brand and logo, Honiron Manufacturing has simultaneously launched their redesigned website .

The rebrand is the positive outcome of the 165-year company's expanding global footprint, growth, and increasing recognition in the process equipment market. The rebranding will continue to build and foster Honiron Manufacturing's unparalleled dedication to offering innovative manufacturing solutions.

"It is important that Honiron Manufacturing retain its established values, but at the same time develop a new and modern identity that aligns with who we are today. Having experienced significant growth over the past few years, the rebrand will showcase our expertise that results in manufacturing innovation," said Jacob Giardina Jr., CEO at Honiron Manufacturing. "We want our potential and current customers to know Honiron Manufacturing's identity and to understand what truly sets us apart from the competition. The rebranding reflects both the evolution of the company as well as our vision for the future."

Honiron Manufacturing has taken on a new direction with the launch of their redesigned website . The new website possesses a minimalistic design, improved functionality, and enhanced content for audiences within the sugar, oil & gas, petrochemical, carbon black, and food processing markets. Focused on communicating Honiron Manufacturing's mission to accelerate client success through integrated manufacturing solutions, the website explains the benefits of its services, including fabrication, machining, consulting, and product engineering. The website also boasts a robust blog and resource center featuring Company news and project profiles, among other content.

Honiron Manufacturing's objectives of the rebrand and website redesign expand beyond aesthetic enhancements -- representing its successful and ongoing transition to a company well beyond its sugar heritage. Today, the process equipment manufacturing company competes in key markets that include sugar, oil & gas, petrochemical, carbon black, and food processing -- all focused on helping customers solve operational challenges, safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

While the brand, logo, and website have changed to better represent what the company is today, Honiron Manufacturing's value proposition remains the same -- our combination of operational expertise, single-source capabilities, and proven processes remains unique, and enables us to develop long-lasting and rewarding customer relationships.

Honiron Manufacturing's new website will be updated on a regular basis and visitors are encouraged to explore the site at .

Honiron Manufacturing is a global manufacturing solutions provider of industrial process equipment serving the sugar, oil and gas, petrochemical, carbon black, and food processing industries. Combining operational expertise, single-source capabilities, and proven processes, we provide innovative, high-value manufacturing solutions that meet our client's operational challenges -- safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

Media Contact:



Ivonne Hallard





More information:

http://www.honiron.com/



PressRelease by

Honiron Manufacturing

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/29/2016 - 15:50

Language: English

News-ID 509717

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Honiron Manufacturing

Stadt: JEANERETTE, LA





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease