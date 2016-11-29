SugarCRM Congratulates One of Its Largest Global Partners, Faye Business Systems, on Its Acquisition of Atcore Systems

The Combination of Two Powerhouse Players in the SugarCRM Ecosystem Creates a Unique Resource for Sugar Add-Ons and Extensions

(firmenpresse) - CUPERTINO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- SugarCRM Inc., the company that enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable CRM solution on the market, congratulates two of its largest global partners on their combination. Los Angeles-based Faye Business Systems Group (FayeBSG) has acquired Atcore Systems, a SugarCRM partner based in Atlanta.

FayeBSG is renowned among Sugar users for its breadth of and custom software solutions. FayeBSG has built Sugar integrations with numerous ERP software, credit card processing, project management, phone systems and more. The firm specializes in extensive multi-layered CRM, ERP and marketing integrations.

Founded in 2007, Atcore Systems optimizes Sugar for both the organization and users. Atcore ensures the highest possible level of adoption across the enterprise. Atcore's professional specialties include strategic CRM consulting, marketing automation, system and data integration, as well as CRM interface optimization. Atcore's practice will be folded into FayeBSG's new Atlanta office.

"Sugar is a world-class CRM for organizations of all sizes. As we have grown both in terms of market share and breadth of product features, firms around the world like FayeBSG and Atcore have built lucrative businesses by becoming expert Sugar implementers and extending the Sugar platform with a variety of industry extensions and product integrations," said Kevin Dunn, vice president of global channel sales at SugarCRM. "I'm excited to see these two partners combine their experience, innovation and expertise."

SugarCRM has built a unique channel program of CRM experts with more than 230 channel partners in more than 30 countries. As a pure-play CRM vendor with an unconventional approach, SugarCRM offers a different kind of CRM application that helps our customers set themselves apart from the competition. The company's core group of partners are CRM mavericks that help extend the value of the Sugar platform for customers by providing strategic CRM consulting, tailored solutions that complement Sugar, techniques for CRM best practices, and flexible implementation and integration services.

"We're really excited to welcome Atcore customers and the Atcore team to the FayeBSG family," said David Faye, CEO at FayeBSG. "We look forward to our combined forces being able to not only do a better job servicing the Southeast region, but also to bring an even higher level of technical expertise and more innovative products to our joint customer base."

SugarCRM enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable customer relationship management (CRM) solution on the market. Unlike traditional CRM solutions that focus primarily on management and reporting, Sugar empowers the individual, coordinating the actions of customer-facing employees and equipping them with the right information at the right time to transform the customer experience. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Goldman Sachs, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, NEA and Walden International. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. To learn more visit or follow (at)SugarCRM.

NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

FayeBSG is the #1 SugarCRM Partner in the world among 650+ global partners. As leading partners of QuickBase, NetSuite, Sage and Act-On, FayeBSG has been recognized by Inc. 5000, and CIO Review as one of 20 most promising CRM and ERP solutions providers for 2015. FayeBSG specializes in a variety of custom software solutions to meet client needs. Services include software development, project management, packaged software implementations, custom software implementations, integration, consulting, training, and support.

Known for their breadth of , has built Sugar integrations with ERP software, credit card processing, project management, phone systems, and more. Specializing in extensive multi-layered CRM, ERP and marketing integrations, FayeBSG concentrates on a wide array of high value CRM, ERP and marketing automation development and consulting services.

For more information, call (818) 280-4820, email info(at)fayebsg(dot)com, or visit . Connect with Faye Business Systems Group on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Jesse Heller



Marketing Director

FayeBSG

+1 (818) 280-4820





Andrew Staples

SugarCRM

+1 (408) 913-2395

PressRelease by

SugarCRM

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/29/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 509718

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SugarCRM

Stadt: CUPERTINO, CA





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease