Flights.com tells travelers "Don't Skip the Trip"

Travel company reminds Americans to use vacation days and reconnect with their favorite places

(firmenpresse) - BELLEVUE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Flights.com, a global travel website powered by Expedia.com, launched its "Don't Skip the Trip" campaign to motivate Americans to take time off and revisit cherished trips from their past.

The campaign was inspired by the millions of vacation days that go unused in America, which has proven to negatively affect health, happiness, and productivity. Flights.com created a series of videos that playfully remind Americans about the importance of taking those days off to reconnect with their favorite places and people.

The "Don't Skip the Trip" campaign also showcases a new social media integration that allows travelers to view personalized flight recommendations based on their check-in history. Users can connect with Facebook to browse travel destinations curated from previous trips, inspiring nostalgia and making it quick and easy to book a return flight.

To revisit your favorite places, visit and connect to your Facebook account. You can watch the "Don't Skip the Trip" videos on .

Flights.com, powered by Expedia.com, is one of the world's leading online travel brands. Flights.com serves both leisure and business travelers as they search for and book great deals on flights. Collectively, the Expedia, Inc. brands cover virtually every aspect of researching, planning, and booking travel.

Kimberly Deese



Date: 11/29/2016 - 16:00
