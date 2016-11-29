Oski Technology Appoints Roger Sabbagh Vice President of Applications Engineering

Responsible for Worldwide Marketing Efforts, North American and European Sales

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- , the world's only dedicated formal verification service provider, today announced the appointment of Roger Sabbagh to the newly created position of vice president of applications engineering.

Working from Ottawa, Canada, Sabbagh will lead sales and manage delivery of consulting services in eastern North America and Europe and will direct worldwide marketing.

"Oski is committed to technology leadership and excellence in customer service," says Vigyan Singhal, Oski's president and chief executive officer. "Roger has a proven track record of success in working with customers to help them adopt new verification methodologies. His blend of expertise in formal verification and project management, complemented by his marketing and leadership skills, make Roger the ideal choice to fill this new position."

Sabbagh has more than 25 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronic design automation (EDA) industries. Most recently, he was senior principal engineer at Huawei Technologies, where he led the formal verification team. Previously, he served as product marketing manager and technical marketing engineer at Mentor Graphics and as a design verification consultant at 0-In Design Automation, now part of Mentor Graphics. Sabbagh began his career at Bell Northern Research as an application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design engineer in the telecommunications field.

Sabbagh holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada. As a subject matter expert in formal verification, he has published articles, authored industry conference publications and participated in panel sessions.

is a formal verification services company with expertise in deploying formal verification on complex digital designs. Oski Technology has developed a unique Formal Sign-off Methodology and Oski Abstraction Models to solve challenging capacity problems with formal verification. Its formal methods bring a higher level of productivity than traditional simulation and formal verification approaches. Oski Technology, headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with a design center in India, has built a team of the world's foremost experts in formal verification. More information about Oski Technology can be found at:

Formal Sign-off Methodology is a trademark of Oski Technology, Inc. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:



Nanette Collins

Public Relations for Oski Technology

(617) 437-1822

PressRelease by

Oski Technology

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/29/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 509722

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Oski Technology

Stadt: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease