ICScape SPICE Simulator Chosen by Kilopass for Pre- and Post-Layout Simulation of Memory IP

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- today announced its Parallel Simulation Program with Integrated Circuit Emphasis (SPICE) simulator was chosen by to fully simulate its embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) intellectual property (IP) design using advanced FinFet process.

ICScape's ALPS (Accurate Large Parallel Simulation), an accurate, high-performance, high-capacity parallel SPICE circuit simulator, is a central tool within Kilopass' design flow to boost pre- and post-layout simulation performance and accelerate time to market. Kilopass selected ALPS for its post-layout simulation capabilities, an especially important feature for analog/mixed-signal designs with complex interconnect delays, such as the Kilopass one-time programmable (OTP) eNVM at 40nm and below. The Kilopass eNVM successfully taped out in 2016. ALPS delivers SPICE-level accuracy for both pre- and post-layout simulation and is able to handle designs of more than 10 million devices.

"Kilopass customers depend on our innovative eNVM IP and rely on our comprehensive qualification methodology, which is why we chose ICScape's ALPS," said Charlie Cheng, Kilopass chief executive officer (CEO). "Our engineers have used ALPS for close to two years and find it ideally suited to meet our demanding time-to-market requirements."

"Kilopass has been an exceptional customer, offering valuable input and feedback on the latest generation of our simulator," said Jason Xing, ICScape's CEO. "Kilopass' need for multi-foundry and wide spectrum process node support tested the limits of our ALPS; we are happy that the ICScape ALPS handled those challenges to help Kilopass simulate their complex designs with high accuracy and superior performance. We value our ongoing collaboration with Kilopass and look forward to more extensive deployment."

Kilopass licenses other ICScape simulation products including iWave, an analog/mixed-signal waveform viewer and analyzer.

