Westhaven Completes Drilling on Its Shovelnose Gold Property

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: WHN) is pleased to announce that it has completed drilling on its 19,012 hectare Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), approximately 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia. The drill program consisted of 4 holes totaling 725 metres of diamond drilling.

All drill holes (SN16-06 to SN16-09) were collared in the southern portion of the recently discovered Alpine Zone. The Alpine Zone occurs as an 800 metre long IP chargeability anomaly discovered in 2015. Drill hole SN16-02, from the spring 2016 drill program intersected quartz veining and silicification in rhyolitic tuffs from bedrock surface to 142 metres depth grading 0.27 g/t gold (Au) over 119.6 metres including; 0.5 metres of 16.7 g/t Au and 29.9 g/t silver (Ag); and 0.6 m of 4.95 g/t Au and 43.7 g/t Ag. The objective of the current program was to determine size and geometry of gold mineralization encountered in previous drilling.

As drill holes SN16-06 (178 metres) and SN16-07 (185 metres) intersected visually similar rocks to that of hole SN16-02, the drill program was expanded to include SN16-08 (134 metres) and SN16-09 (228 metres). Silicification, quartz and pyritic veining were encountered in all holes.

All drill core was submitted to ALS Laboratories for analyses. Results will be announced when all analyses have been completed.

Shovelnose Gold Property Overview

To date, 40 drill holes (2 were abandoned in overburden) have been diamond drilled for a cumulative total of 6,371 metres, in four separate target areas. There is evidence of a significant mineralized alteration system within the property where float samples grading 119 g/t Au (Gold) and 273 g/t Ag (Silver), veins in trenching grading 66 g/t Au and wide low grade alteration zones typical of epithermal gold deposits have been discovered. Please refer to the Shovelnose Project page on our website for further information.

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in over 29,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological and structural setting similar to other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to existing transportation and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge group. Westhaven has been working on the SBGB since 2011 and believes these relatively underexplored volcanic rocks are highly prospective for epithermal style gold mineralization.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN VENTURES INC.

Gareth Thomas, Director

About Westhaven Ventures Inc.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose and Prospect Valley gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at .

Qualified Person Statement

L. John Peters, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

