West Kirkland Mining Leases Hill of Gold Property Between Existing Open Pits at Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- West Kirkland Mining Inc. (TSX VENTURE: WKM) ("West Kirkland" or the "Company") announces that it has signed a ten-year lease for a 100% interest in the Hill of Gold property near Tonopah, Nevada. The Hill of Gold property is located midway between the Three Hills Mine and the Hasbrouck Mine on West Kirkland's 75% owned Hasbrouck Project. The remaining 25% is owned by Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, LP.

The Hill of Gold lease terms allow for mining, and involve annual lease payments as pre-payments on a 2% NSR royalty of US$25,000 for the first three years and thereafter US$30,000 per year, with the option of buying the mining claims and royalty for US$500,000 at any time during the lease term. The lease is for 25 mining claims on approximately 500 acres of unpatented land.

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, the statements regarding the use of proceeds and the holdings of the Company's major shareholders and other statements that are not historical facts. Information concerning mineral resource/reserve estimates and the economic analysis thereof contained in the prefeasibility study are also forward-looking statements in that they reflect a prediction of the mineralization that would be encountered, and the results of mining it, if a mineral deposit were developed and mined. Although West Kirkland believes that such timing and expenses as set out in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and estimates will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the market for gold or other minerals that may be produced generally, significant increases in any of the machinery, equipment or supplies required to develop and operate a mine, a significant change in the availability or cost of the labor force required to operate a mine, a significant increases in the cost of transportation for the Company's products, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

