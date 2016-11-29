MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - NovaBay's Avenova Is Breakthrough in Fight Against Contact Lens Intolerance

A leader and innovator in eye care, Dr. Eric D. Donnenfeld reports that an eyelid hygiene cleanser called Avenova with Neutrox offers hope to all those who suffer from contact lens intolerance

(firmenpresse) - WESTBURY, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- The (OCLI) announced today that its founder, , has written describing important new advances, such as from (NYSE MKT: NBY), in treating a growing problem known as contact lens intolerance.

Dr. Donnenfeld is past president of the (ASCRS) and clinical professor of ophthalmology at New York University. He has been named by Becker's ASC Review. He sees patients in offices in throughout New York and Connecticut.

In the article, Dr. Donnenfeld explains how contact lenses can cause inflammation, pain, and dry eyes. In fact, the discomfort and dryness is so common and severe that he estimates fifteen percent of people have to give up their lenses entirely.

In addition, contact lenses can cause dangerous eye infections. A warns that 20 percent of infections linked to wearing contact lenses led to serious eye damage.

But all of these patients can be helped, Dr. Donnenfeld writes, thanks to several new approaches, including the innovative new eyelid cleanser, Avenova.

As his article explains, the most common cause of contact lens intolerance is dry eye, which occurs when the eye doesn't have a sufficient film of protective tears. That problem, in turn, is caused or exacerbated by bacteria and tiny parasitic mites that live on the eyelids. The microbes not only irritate sensitive eye tissue, causing pain and inflammation (and sometimes, serious eye infections), they also make enzymes that break down a crucial oil layer that protects the tear film.

One new device, called LipiFlow, applies heat and controlled pressure to the inner eyelid, unblocking the glands that produce the crucial oil, Dr. Donnenfeld writes. Another device, named BlephEx, deep cleans the lid margins with a disposable sponge.

But Dr. Donnenfeld explains that he's had the best results with ® with Neutrox from . "This has become first line therapy," he writes. "Avenova uses a unique formulation of pure hypochlorous acid (proprietarily named Neutrox) to remove the bacteria and mites, thereby reducing the chances of infections. It also inactivates the bacterial enzymes, helping to stabilize the tear film and improve comfort."

So far, he reports, overwhelmingly, this simple twice-daily treatment with Avenova lid wipes has helped patients suffering from contact lens intolerance and other chronic eye conditions. "It truly is a breakthrough," he writes.

