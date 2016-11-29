       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting of ZoomMed Inc.

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- ZoomMed Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMD), announces it has held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on November 29, 2016.

The meeting was held for the purpose of:

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of all the resolutions that were presented at that meeting.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking" statement.

Contacts:
Mr. Yves Marmet
President and Chief Executive Officer
(450) 678-5457, Ext 228



More information:
http://www.zoommed.com



published by: Marketwired
