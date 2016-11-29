Hengtong Deeply Impresses Congo's Telecom Minister

(firmenpresse) - SUZHOU, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Congo's telecom minister Leon Juste Ibombo visited Hengtong and held a cordial talk with Qian Jianlin, Hengtong's CEO, on November 12.

China is ready for new opportunities for China-Africa cooperation and happy to take part in the construction of Congo's telecommunication, according to Qian Jianlin. Meanwhile, Ibombo said that Hengtong was welcome to the developments of Congo's telecom industry.

Ibombo was deeply impressed by Hengtong's equipment and technologies, and he said Hengtong was the most advanced optical communication enterprise that he had ever visited and he would introduce the giant as a strategic partner for the telecommunications projects to the government.

The visit is undoubtedly a push for Hengtong's expansion in Congo and West Africa.

About Hengtong

Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., LTD.(SH. 600487) was founded in 1993 and has committed itself to providing integrated solutions of telecommunication and energy network, including optical communication, copper communication, power transmission, marine engineering and new materials. According to Global Optic & Cable Markets Investigation released by CRU, HENGTONG Optic-Electric ranked the second with a share of 8% of the global market.

HENGTONG has founded nine industrial base stations in South America, South Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe and other regions, has established marketing and technology services branches in more than 30 areas, thus HENGTONG products has covered more than 100 countries and regions.

