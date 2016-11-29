Electrical CAD manufacturer WSCAD wins the "Golden e 2016" four times

(PresseBox) - WSCAD drew four aces at the "Golden e 2016" awards ceremony. With these awards, which are based on an online survey, users express their satisfaction with the software and services of their vendor in various categories. In the category "Best Price/Performance Ratio", WSCAD won the 'Golden e' with 93.2 percent. The other three awards were received by WSCAD in the categories "Best User Experience" (91.9%), "Best Hotline & Support" (90.5 percent) and "Best Symbol and Part Database" (82.4 percent).

"We are thrilled to receive these awards and the vote of confidence associated with them," said the delighted Axel Zein, General Manager of WSCAD electronic GmbH. "We thank our customers for their appreciation and loyalty. It is a motivating confirmation of our efforts to deliver the best electrical CAD software at the best price."

The market research project "Best Electrical CAD Software" is a vendor-independent survey. It was conducted for the first time nationwide in the October 2016 timeframe by the independent institute of Agemas from Munich with the support of the forums platform cad.de, which is well-known on the market. The participants could critically evaluate the electrical CAD application used by them and award the "Golden e" in six categories as members of the jury. The issues included not only statistical data, but also, inter alia, the aided and unaided awareness of electrical CAD solutions on the market, their deployment and use as well as various satisfaction criteria and user requests.

"We are very pleased that we are at the forefront in comparison to other vendors not only in consulting and expertise before the sale, but also, and more importantly, with the active support and behavior after the sale," commented Axel Zein on the survey results. "But even in terms of interdisciplinary continuity, competence and the friendliness of our sales and support, as well as the best price/performance ratio, we are ahead of the competition in the opinion of the users." The awards were presented to Axel Zein on the first day of the SPS IPC Drives trade fair in Nuremberg by Christian Schmiedl, Managing Director of Agemas, the Association for Market and Opinion Research.





WSCAD electronic GmbH, headquartered in Bergkirchen near Munich, offers enterprises and professionals fast and reliable E-CAD solutions with an outstanding price-performance ratio for the entire electrical engineering design and documentation. The modular and scalable WSCAD SUITE provides users from the fields of electrical engineering, cabinet engineering, P&ID, fluid technology, building automation and electrical installation with an integrated set of all the tools that are needed for the planning, design and development of electrical plants and equipment.

Standardization, reuse, and automation significantly accelerate engineering and design time, while also ensuring higher quality. With over 1.2 million parts from more than 125 manufacturers, wscaduniverse.com is by far the largest E-CAD data library of symbols and manufactured parts on the market and the only one that supports both WSCAD and EPLAN* users alike. The use and provision of data is free for users and the manufacturers of parts and equipment. Additional services from the WSCAD Global Business Services such as engineering and migration checkup, workflow integration, consulting, training on the digitizing and importing of paper documentation and third-party E-CAD formats round off the product range.

WSCAD is part of the Buhl group, an owner-managed software manufacturer in Germany, with more than 700 employees. The staff at the Bergkirchen and Würselen sites (in North Rhine-Westphalia) as well as an international dealer network serve 35,000 customers from all over the world.

* This brand is owned by third parties that have no association with WSCAD electronic GmbH





