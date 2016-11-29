Spriza Media Inc. Signs Co-Marketing Agreement With Mobovivo Inc.

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- (the "Corporation" or "Spriza") (TSX VENTURE: SPZ), is proud to announce an agreement with Mobovivo Inc. ("Mobovivo"), a Canadian software company with focus in the social fantasy sports and games industry. Mobovivo is a multi-channel network that magnifies video and TV content across channels and platforms. The company is made up of a team of marketers, engineers, and TV producers that turn video content into engagement and revenue.

Through this agreement Spriza will provide its software platform that includes contests, email marketing, lotteries, and other online marketing initiatives, and Mobovivo will provide its technology platform that organizes and manages various information and social media related to a particular program, as a combined solution to a brand's online (multi-channel) engagement needs.

"Engaged audiences are key and brands know they can expect more than a logo on a jersey or in a stadium," says Trevor. "When sports games like social daily fantasy need prizing and social promotion, Spriza adds key functionality teams and brands now expect."

- Trevor Doerksen, CEO, Mobovivo Inc.

About Mobovivo

Mobovivo is a team of TV producers and talented software engineers that turn the industry's biggest threat - mobile devices pulling audiences away from TV - into their greatest asset - revenue. Mobovivo's Real-Time Sports Game Engine supports over 100 million interactions / minute for companies like ESPN, TWC and Intel enabling viewers to engage with content and social daily fantasy across all screens and platforms.

"Gamification for sports audiences - at home, stadium, or at the sports bar - is key to audience engagement," says Rob. "Mobovivo and Spriza offer turn-key solutions that enables prizing, loyalty, promotion and engagement."

- Rob Danard, CEO, Spriza Media Inc.

About Spriza

Spriza is a digital promotions software platform company. Spriza's patent pending technology allows brands and agencies to generate unforgettable moments connecting consumers to the brands they love. Our campaigns effectively drive focused and quantifiable returns for our clients by combining incentive-based marketing with audience targeted promotions; turning any marketing effort into a successful, widespread campaign with a measurable impact both to the Brands and Spriza.

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including details about the business of the Corporation and the use of proceeds from the Offering. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at . Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

