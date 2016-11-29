Sage celebrates the achievement of its Partners

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Sage, the market leader in cloud accounting software, today announced the winners of its Sage CEO circle. An award program designed to reward and recognize outstanding performance of the top partners that serve our customers, recommend and advocate for Sage.

Partners competed against each other under criteria such as: highest product revenue, customer migration units, license sales and referrals. As well as being the recipient of this illustrious accolade, the winning business partners will also join Stephen Kelly, Sage CEO, on an all-expenses paid winners' trip to Costa Rica, taking place in February 2017, which includes an FY17 business planning session and awards reception.

Alan Laing, EVP of Partners and Alliances at Sage, said, "Our business partners at Sage are integral to helping us serve business builders across the world. The CEO Circle event will recognize their achievements, give us the chance to celebrate with them and collaborate on how we will achieve further growth and revenue together."

Marc Scheipe, President of North America at Sage, agrees, "Collaborating with exceptional business partners who share the same integrity and passion for serving our customers as we do at Sage, guarantees businesses will always have a strong network to support them as they grow. Taking the opportunity as a company to recognize these partnerships is an honor, and reinforces the importance and value we place on these relationships."

Accordant Company, LLC

Acumen Information Systems

ADSS Global

Alliance Solutions Group

American Financial Management

BAASS Business Solutions

BCS/ProSoft, Inc

Blytheco

Business Equipment House, Inc

Digitek Solutions, LLC

DSD Business Systems

Net(at)Work

NexTec Group, Inc

Software Link

Southeast Computer Solutions

SWK Technologies, Inc

The Answer Company

United Solutions

Sage is the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of the world's entrepreneurs. Sage began as a small business in the UK 30 years ago and over 13000 colleagues now support millions of entrepreneurs across 23 countries as they power the global economy. We reinvent and simplify business accounting through brilliant technology, working with a thriving community of entrepreneurs, business owners, tradespeople, accountants, partners and developers. And as a FTSE 100 business, we are active in supporting our local communities and invest in making a real difference through the philanthropy of the Sage Foundation.

