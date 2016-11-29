December Issue of The Canadian Business Journal Now Available

(firmenpresse) - MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- The December issue of The Canadian Business Journal is available at . Click to enter the publication directly. Click "Full Screen" on the navigation pane for optimal viewing.

Our cover story examines the all-important internal deep-water shipping ports and their importance to our international trading efforts. We speak with Wendy Zatylny, President of the Association of Canadian Port Authorities about a number of topics, including infrastructure upgrades and the Emerson Report. We also get a response from Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

Hendrik Brakel, Senior Director of Economic, Financial and Tax Policy at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, pens an article on the United States of Shock following the unexpected election of Donald Trump.

Mergers and acquisitions expert Mark Borkowski has a column that offers preparation advice for the possibility of negative interest rates. Ennio Vita-Finzi examines strategies to face our future while Joe Connelly discusses planning for a new year - and whether it's worth it.

In our Business in Action Section we report on a number of successful Canadian companies including a discussion with OPSEU President Warren 'Smokey' Thomas about some of the major initiatives being undertaken by Ontario's largest public sector union. We stop in to visit two municipalities, one on the west coast in Fort St. James, B.C. and to the east coast in Nova Scotia with the County of Kings. We also feature Founders Advantage Capital, which provides a very unique model of investing with founder-owned private enterprise. There are also features on WealthTerra Capital Management, Vision Extrusion Group and Torcon Canada. There is all that and much more in this edition.

About The Canadian Business Journal

As the cornerstone publication of George Media Inc., The Canadian Business Journal is read by thousands of executives nationwide. CBJ offers readers a first-hand look at major industries such as: agriculture, automotive, communications, construction, education, energy, finance, food & beverage, healthcare, human resources, legal, manufacturing, natural resources, products & services, retail, sports & recreation, technology, transportation and much more through our comprehensive Business in Action profiles.

George Media Inc. is proud to promote Canadian business nationally and to the world. For more information, visit our website at .

Contacts:



The Canadian Business Journal

Angus Gillespie

Editor-in-Chief - George Media Inc.

(416) 642-7687





More information:

http://www.canadianbusinessjournal.ca/



PressRelease by

The Canadian Business Journal

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/29/2016 - 16:27

Language: English

News-ID 509734

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Canadian Business Journal

Stadt: MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease