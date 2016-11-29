International Masters of Gaming Law to hold Masterclass Sessions at Winter Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States, January 6-8

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- The International Masters of Gaming Law will hold IMGL Masterclass sessions at the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) Winter Meeting, January 6-8, 2017, at the Hotel Valley Ho here. IMGL Masterclasses provide high-level discussions and interchange among experts and strive to present only the best quality speakers and moderators and the most up-to-date and relevant content.

IMGL introduced Masterclasses in 2014 at ICE in London and since then has held seven Masterclasses at major events throughout the world. Masterclass panelists include gaming experts -- including regulators, attorneys, industry executives and educators -- providing guidance regarding evolving industry issues.

There will be three IMGL Masterclass sessions at the NCLGS Winter Meeting:

On January 7, the "Role of the Regulator" will be addressed with a panel that includes regulators from Ohio and California and attorneys from Massachusetts, California and Pennsylvania.

Following that session, IMGL will host a discussion on "Tribal Gaming Legal Issues with States," in which panelists from Arizona, New Mexico, Washington, DC, and California will discuss compact issues and tribal-gaming litigation across the country.

On January 8, the IMGL Masterclass will conclude with an in-depth analysis of one of the hottest areas in gaming -- eSports. The panel with practitioners from California and Florida, as well as industry experts and regulators, will debate if and how eSports should be regulated.

The NCLGS Winter Meeting is open to the public; registration and event information are available at . In addition to legislators, other confirmed speakers for the NCLGS meeting include regulators, attorneys, casino operators, lottery and pari-mutuel experts, and suppliers.

NCLGS is a non-partisan organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues in regard to gaming. NCLGS does not support or oppose gaming, but supports effective regulation and sound state policies and is a source of nonpartisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation. The NCLGS Foundation, the educational and research arm of NCLGS, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

IMGL is the pre-eminent global gambling law networking and educational organization shaping the future of gaming law. Its members are specialists in many gambling sectors including compliance, cross-border regulation, iGaming, legislative affairs, education, lotteries, taxation, terrestrial gambling, and wagering.





