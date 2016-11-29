UC Irvine Division Of Continuing Education Offers New Course In Sports Predictive Analytics

Explore How Predictive Analytics is Changing the Sports Industry; Free Webinar Offers Sneak Preview of Course

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- The announces the availability of a new online elective course, , as part of the in high-demand . Analytic technology and models have developed quickly and provide unique opportunities for use in the sporting profession. The goal is to predict game outcomes, team dynamics, and player performances -- which have proven to develop more successfully competitive teams and has generated an industry wide movement towards implementation of predictive models. Course participants will gain insights on methods used to predict and learn about the various models and algorithms to make the best calculations.

"Predictive analytics has proved useful in a variety of disciplines and continues to grow with emerging technologies," said Dave Dimas, Ph.D., director of engineering, sciences, and information technology at UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education. "This new sports analytics course is yet another example of how predictive analytics is able to enhance an industry and allow professionals well-versed in data analysis an opportunity to leverage their skills towards the sports industry."

Course instructor, Ash Pahwa, Ph.D., an educator, entrepreneur, and technology visionary, has over 25 years of industry experience and influence and has been featured in "Who's Who in the Frontiers of Science and Technology." With expertise in predictive analytics, R Programming, Google Analytics and search engine optimization, Pahwa will provide the educational platform supporting participants' success with real-life applications.

Registration is now open for the Sports Predictive Analytics online course that is offered from Jan. 30 to March 19, 2017. To registration or for more information, visit . For those interested in a sneak preview of the course curriculum, a free webinar will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12. To register for the webinar, visit .

The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education provides open enrollment learning opportunities, serving adult students online, at the UCI campus, and at employer sites nationally and worldwide. Since 1962, the UCI Division of Continuing Education has offered open enrollment learning opportunities to the Orange County community, providing open access to the resources of the university, through certificate and specialized studies programs () and free, open educational resources (). Connect with UCI Division of Continuing Education on the institution's .

Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities, it's Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

Comments on this PressRelease