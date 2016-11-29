FacilityONE Technologies Seats New Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - LOUISVILLE, KY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- FacilityONE Technologies, LLC, which provides a cloud-based Facility Information Solution (FIS) that enhances a building's functional and economic lifespan and boosts employee productivity, announced today it has seated a new Board of Directors. Chairing the newly appointed board is Chandler Rapson, who brings approximately 15 years of healthcare, insurance and financial industry experience to his role guiding the asset management firm's strategic direction.

Rapson is chair of Rainmaker Partners, which acquired FacilityONE earlier this year, as well as a managing partner and co-founder of Star Capital Partners, LLC, a private equity firm specializing in healthcare and healthcare technology. He is also chairman and co-founder of Star Administrators, LLC, a third-party administrator that is currently enjoying explosive revenue growth driven by a ten-fold increase in membership in less than 24 months. Rapson is vice chair of 340B Technologies, Inc., where he secured the company's most significant contract with the nation's largest Medicaid provider and negotiated ownership and control of its current intellectual property. He was previously president of ArroHealth (Formerly MedSave USA) and president and CEO of First Service Administrators, Inc.

"It's an exciting time for FacilityONE Technologies. It is a company that has huge growth potential within the healthcare space, which places a high value on the kind of cost and capital expenditure reductions made possible by our FIS," said Rapson. "Our new Board of Directors represents the best and brightest in today's healthcare, financial and technology fields, and we're confident that their leadership will steer FaclityONE down the path to optimal success for the company and its customers."

Joining Rapson on the FacilityONE Board are:

, a consulting company focused on healthcare and technology, and managing director at Oberon Securities, a broker-dealer firm in New York City. Previously, Farmer was a vice president in Investment Management at Goldman, Sachs & Co. working with ultra-high net worth investors on their private portfolios. She spent 10 years in asset management and business development, including serving as senior general manager of Westfield Group, a Real Estate Investment Trust that owns and manages regional shopping centers. Farmer is on the Board of Trustees of Forty Carrots and serves with the BIG initiative of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. She is also on the Board of Advisors for Kidbacker, LLC, as well as the University of South Florida Center of Entrepreneurship.

and principal of Hunt-Watters, LLC, which provides business, governmental and political consulting services, who brings more than 40 years of experience working with some of Florida's most innovative and successful businesses, industries and government leaders. He was COO of The Cassidy Organization, Inc., which is involved in land development, hotel development, construction and utilities; president and founder of Flagler Holdings, Inc., a private investment firm; and general manager of Wayne C. Watters LLC, which provided government relations, management and business consulting services to industries including healthcare, technology, economic development and building materials. Watters served as deputy commissioner of the Florida Department of Agriculture, legislative director of the Executive Office of the Governor of Florida and executive assistance for the Office of the Senate President of the Florida Legislator.

, who brings more than 30 years of senior executive experience in provider and payer organizations and healthcare technology firms working with hospitals and health systems in metropolitan and rural markets. He has guest lectured on healthcare topics at Georgia State University, Emory University and Mercer University, and provided background briefings on rural healthcare issues to U.S. Congressional staff. Wohlford, who served on the National Leadership Coalition for Healthcare Reform and Governor's Healthcare Strategies Council for Georgia, currently advises small and mid-size companies on business development and execution strategies in the healthcare marketplace.

"Today's global business environment requires a solid foundation and blueprint for success. That is especially true of the evolving healthcare market as it transitions to a value-based model where providers are rewarded for reducing costs and increasing quality. That framework is what this Board represents," said Cathy Powell-Voigt, executive chair of FacilityONE. "I'm looking forward to working with all of our board members and am confident that their guidance and leadership will lead FacilityONE and its customers it even greater success."

Based in Louisville, Ky., FacilityONE Technologies provides web-based Facility Information Solutions (FIS) that simplify facility management by enhancing a building's functional and economic lifespan and employee productivity. It offers the only Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM) and asset management solutions enhanced by SmartPrint technology to support data aggregation, compliance and risk mitigation. The FacilityONE FIS is suitable for buildings and organizations of all sizes, and is currently being utilized to organize and transform facility management of millions of square feet worldwide. For more information, visit .

