George Chilian Reports Acquisitions of Shares of Metalore Resources Corp.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- November 29, 2016 - George Chilian is issuing this press release to report on his acquisitions of common shares ("Metalore Shares") in the capital of Metalore Resources Corp. ("Metalore").

As at June, 2003 Mr. Chilian held, directly and indirectly, 610,958 Metalore Shares which then represented approximately 34.644% of the issued and outstanding Metalore Shares. From such date in 2003 to date Mr. Chilian has directly and indirectly acquired an aggregate of 214,830 Metalore Shares and currently holds 825,788 Metalore Shares, which represents approximately 47.05% of the issued and outstanding Metalore Shares.

All of such Metalore Shares have been acquired by Mr. Chilian for investment purposes.

Mr. Chilian also holds options to acquire up to 5,500 Metalore Shares but (as noted in Metalore's management information circular) he intends to relinquish such options.

Although insider reports were filed when Mr. Chilian made his various acquisitions of Metalore Shares, this is his initial early warning press release.

For additional information, or to obtain a copy of the report required pursuant to the early warning reporting requirements, please contact:

Contacts:

Mr. George Chilian

7171 Norfolk

P.O. Box 422

Simcoe, ON N3Y 4L5

