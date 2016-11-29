VARTA AG[1] postpones planned IPO

(PresseBox) - VARTA AG, together with its current sole shareholder Montana Tech Components AG (indirect shareholdings via the subsidiaries VGG GmbH and ETV Montana Tech Holding GmbH) and the bank consortium, has decided to postpone the planned IPO of VARTA AG due to the current unfavorable market environment.

The initial listing of the shares of VARTA AG on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was originally planned for December 2, 2016. VARTA AG and Montana Tech Components AG will continue to examine options for financing growth and continue to monitor the market environment with regard to a possible IPO in the future.

[1] VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT and its primary operating subsidiaries, VARTA Microbattery GmbH and VARTA Storage GmbH, part of the Montana Tech Components Group, are not the sole successors of the former VARTA AG, having been split up into three parts in 2002, and, consequently, are not the sole owners of the VARTA trademarks. The two other independent successors of the former VARTA AG, Johnson Controls Hybrid and Recycling GmbH (previously VARTA Automotive GmbH and currently part of the Johnson Controls Group) and VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KGaA (currently part of the Spectrum Brands Group) continue to hold VARTA trademark rights for automotive and partly industrial batteries and consumer batteries, respectively.

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from registration under the Securities Act. Neither VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (the "Company") nor any of its shareholders intends to register any securities referred to herein in the United States.



The offer has been made exclusively through and on the basis of a prospectus that was published in Germany, as supplemented by additional information related to the offer outside of Germany. No money, securities, or other consideration was solicited, and, if sent in response to the information contained herein, was not accepted.

This document does not constitute an offer document or an offer of securities to the public in the U.K. to which section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the U.K. applies and should not be considered as a recommendation that any person should subscribe for or purchase any securities as part of the Offer. This document is being communicated only to (i) persons who are outside the U.K.; (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies who fall within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. This document should not be published, reproduced, distributed or otherwise made available, in whole or in part, to any other person without the prior consent of the Company.

Jefferies International Limited, UniCredit Bank AG, HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Erste Group Bank AG and UniCredit Bank Austria AG have acted exclusively for the Company and no-one else in connection with the Offering. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the Offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the Offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

Jefferies International Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. UniCredit Bank AG and HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG are authorized and regulated by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht and also supervised by the European Central Bank. Erste Group Bank AG and UniCredit Bank Austria AG are authorized and regulated by the European Central Bank (ECB) and by the Austrian Financial Market Authority.







As the parent company of the Group, VARTA AG is active in the business segments Microbatteries and Energy Storage Solutions through its primary operating subsidiaries VARTA Microbattery GmbH and VARTA Storage GmbH. As one of the two largest worldwide manufacturers of hearing aid microbatteries by volume, which are produced, sold and marketed via the brand power one as well as via white label for leading hearing aid manufacturers and battery brands, VARTA Microbattery GmbH is a pioneer in the microbattery sector. In addition, VARTA Microbattery GmbH strives to leverage its hearing aid microbattery expertise to the growth market of rechargeable microbatteries for consumer electronics and a variety of industrial applications. Through its subsidiary VARTA Storage GmbH, the Group also focuses on the design, system integration and assembly of stationary lithium-ion energy storage systems for residential households and customized battery storage systems for OEM customers. The Group's operating subsidiaries are currently active in more than 75 countries around the world with five production and assembly facilities in Europe and Asia, as well as distribution centers in Asia, Europe and the United States.





Company information / Profile:

