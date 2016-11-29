Conjur Selected for Springboard; Joins Expert Network of Women-Led Enterprise Technology and Healthcare Companies

(firmenpresse) - WALTHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Today, , a trust management platform for the cloud, announced that it has been selected to join the , a group of influencers, investors and innovators dedicated to building high growth companies led by women. Conjur is one of only 15 women-led enterprise technology and digital healthcare companies invited to join.

"We're in the midst of one of the most important technology shifts in the history of business as organizations move to the cloud. At the same time, the IT industry is starting to release another source of untapped potential as it becomes more inclusive of women in leadership roles," said Elizabeth Lawler, CEO and co-founder of Conjur. "On behalf of our company, I gratefully accept Springboard's invitation, which I am confident will help us accelerate our mission to help organizations balance innovation with security as they adopt cloud services."

Since 2000, Springboard has become a human capital powerhouse connecting early-stage healthcare and technology-oriented companies with investors, advisors and lucrative business opportunities. Conjur joins the ranks of globally recognized brands such as Zipcar, Constant Contact, iRobot, Blurb and MinuteClinic, all of which are or were led or founded by women and are part of the Springboard portfolio.

"Investors say they like to bet on the jockey not the horse," said Kay Koplovitz, co-founder of Springboard Enterprises and managing director of Springboard Growth Capital. "This year we are betting our human capital on an impressive group of experienced entrepreneurial women who will not only benefit from the talent in our expert network, but also add immeasurably to it."

Conjur delivers a trust management software platform that enables organizations to balance their goal of adopting cloud computing with their need to ensure security. Conjur automates machine identity provisioning, authorization of privileged access, service account control, and machine-to-machine connectivity in a way that meets the needs of all DevSecOps stakeholders. Companies adopting dynamic, cloud-centric IT infrastructure across industries, including financial services, communications, media and software development, consider Conjur an essential component of their security strategy. Conjur is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., and is backed by Amplify Ventures, Avalon Partners and Koa Labs. For more information, please visit or follow on Twitter.

Springboard accelerates the growth of entrepreneurial companies led by women through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. It is the leading network of influencers, investors and innovators dedicated to building high growth companies led by women. Since 2000, 642 Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment of financial and human capital for product development and expansion have raised $7.4 billion, created tens of thousands of new jobs, and generate billions of dollars in annual revenues. Over 80% of Springboard companies are growing as independent or merged entities, including 13 IPOs, more than 160 M&A, and many that are the technology engines of publicly traded companies. Springboard invites a select group of women-led healthcare and technology companies annually into the network to support these talented women innovators and to send a message that business success and investor returns all benefit from diversity in their companies and boardrooms.





