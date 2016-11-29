F-Secure Security Cloud API Now Available on AWS Marketplace

F-Secure lists URL-checking API on AWS Marketplace to offer world-class security for customers

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Cyber security provider F-Secure is launching a new URL-checking API that runs on Amazon API Gateway and is available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. , which checks URLs in the cloud for malicious content and categorizes them by content type, is one of a select group of APIs featured on AWS Marketplace that run on the Amazon API Gateway. F-Secure Security Cloud API for AWS strengthens the security of any cloud service that features links or sharing.

AWS Marketplace simplifies the software procurement experience for customers using APIs. It offers a broad range of important functionality at consumption-based pricing. Accordingly, F-Secure Security Cloud API for AWS provides AWS customers dedicated security components that ensure safe link sharing. The API can be integrated by companies into their in-house products or commercial offering hosted on AWS, providing a direct line to F-Secure's threat intelligence engines.

"We're excited to offer this cloud-native security functionality on AWS Marketplace," said Mikko Peltola, Vice President of Business Development, F-Secure. "This makes our Security Cloud intelligence easily available to other services and companies through AWS Marketplace that want to ensure safe link sharing for their content."

"F-Secure Security Cloud API for AWS provides an additional measure of security that's vital to any service that features user-generated content," said Dave McCann, Vice President, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "AWS customers are looking for ways to purchase APIs they can incorporate into their solutions, and F-Secure's use of the AWS Marketplace and Amazon API Gateway gives customers easy procurement, consumption-based pricing, and with charges integrated into their existing AWS bill."

F-Secure Security Cloud API for AWS is designed to complement and improve the security of other cloud services. It is built on F-Secure Security Cloud, a digital threat analysis system consisting of a constantly growing knowledge base of digital threats -- and the same technology used in F-Secure's award-winning desktop and server products.

With Security Cloud, the API verifies the safety of links without hindering the performance of the service it complements. Malicious links can be blocked and quarantined, then logged and flagged for administrators for further analysis and action. URLs are also categorized according to content type and questionable content (hate, adult, etc.) is flagged. The approach prevents cloud services from being used to spread malware or unwanted content, while allowing IT admins to investigate and respond to threats.

F-Secure Security Cloud API for AWS is available on the AWS Marketplace at .

F-Secure is a European cyber security company with decades of experience in defending enterprises and consumers against everything from opportunistic ransomware infections to advanced cyber attacks. Its comprehensive set of services and award-winning products use F-Secure's patented security innovations and sophisticated threat intelligence to protect tens of thousands of companies and millions of people. F-Secure's security experts have participated in more European cyber crime scene investigations than any other company in the market, and its products are sold all over the world by over 200 operators and thousands of resellers.

Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

