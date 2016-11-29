Natural Remedy for Common Cold, Myrtol(R) 300 Available on Walmart Marketplace

Recently Launched in the U.S., Myrtol(R) 300 Targets Value Buyers on Expanding E-commerce Platform

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Myrtol® 300, a natural remedy for symptoms of a , can now be purchased on the Walmart Marketplace for $19.99.

Myrtol® 300 is an effective and natural remedy for relieving nasal and sinus congestion in addition to relieving uncomfortable tightness in the chest. The dietary supplement has been safely and effectively used in various international countries for over 40 years.

"We are thrilled to expand the availability of to Walmart customers who are transitioning their purchases to the e-commerce platform," said Thomas Höppner, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales at Pohl-Boskamp. "By providing the supplement on Walmart.com we are able to reach a variety of consumers who are looking for natural remedies that fight common cold symptoms."

Different than over-the-counter drugs, Myrtol® 300 uses a combination of plant-derived essential oils to naturally fight symptoms of a common cold and provide . After taking the capsule, mucus becomes thinner and inflammation in the airways is reduced to allow for easier breathing and less frequent coughing.

Created by the family-run German-based business, Pohl-Boskamp, Myrtol has been sold in over 23 international markets selling approximately 250 million capsules worldwide.

Buy Myrtol® 300 on the Walmart Marketplace at .

To learn more about Myrtol® 300, visit .

Myrtol® 300 is a natural remedy that helps fight cough and cold symptoms while supporting a healthy respiratory system. Recognized as the "German pill" with a funny name, Myrtol® 300 was initially launched in the European market and has been used for more than 40 years by millions of people in 23 different countries. The dietary supplement has been tested in 27 clinical trials and over 99 non-clinical trials proving to help users fight cough and cold symptoms and maintain overall sinus and lung health. Now available in the U.S., Myrtol® 300 can be purchased without a prescription.

Pohl-Boskamp is a privately-owned business active in the international pharmaceutical market for 175 years with commercialized products in more than 45 countries, and which has now emerged into the U.S. nutraceutical industry. Through close collaboration with its partners abroad, Pohl-Boskamp focuses on developing and marketing products that positively impact patients' quality of life. It operates in numerous healthcare sectors including pneumology, urology, parasitology, cardiovascular diseases and dermatology. Learn more at Pohl-Boskamp.com.

