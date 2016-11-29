Minister Brison Statement on the 2016 Fall Reports of the Auditor General of Canada

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board, today made the following statement:

"We welcome the Auditor General's reports and agree with all of the recommendations. These reports, which cover various periods between January 2006 and September 2016, highlight key areas for improvement, a number of which we had identified and are already being addressed.

In particular, our Government is already working to:

Our government's emphasis on evidence-based policy, results and delivery is directly in line with the Auditor General's recommendations to improve program tracking and reporting.

In my mandate letter, the Prime Minister asked me to:

Already, our new Policy on Results, which came into effect in July 2016, strengthens the Government's guidance on the measurement and evaluation of government programs. We have put a new focus on the importance of good data that directly measures the results we deliver to Canadians.

Government departments will tell Canadians clearly how they spend their tax dollars, what results are expected from their programs, and how they are being measured and achieved.

We are modernizing how the government operates, in order to reflect the values and expectations of Canadians and deliver on the service they deserve."

