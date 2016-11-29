ZIVO Bioscience Granted New US Patent for Healthy Cholesterol Balance

(firmenpresse) - KEEGO HARBOR, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) announced today that it received notice of a fourth US patent issued on November 17, 2016 covering the novel cholesterol management properties of the bioactive components extracted from its proprietary algal culture.

US Patent No. 9,486,005 "Agents and Mechanisms for Treating Hypercholesterolemia" details the mechanism of action that promotes a healthy cholesterol balance in humans and in other monogastric mammals. The issued patent is yet another significant milestone in the years-long investigation into the benefits of the Company's proprietary culture and various isolates as potential lead compounds for a variety of health applications.

Algae and extracts thereof are known to possess a wide range of beneficial properties for human and animal health and nutrition. ZIVO Bioscience has long been at the forefront of research dedicated to discovery, validation and development of novel applications to address oxidative stress, inflammation, immune health, joint comfort and healthy cholesterol balance for people and pets.

The patent is now part of an extensive intellectual property portfolio that contains previously issued patents, experiments, studies, processes and trade secrets that support the health claims attributed to the proprietary culture, optimized ZIVO strain, extracts and supernatants. The accumulated data are packaged into licensing agreements marketed to established brand names in human and animal nutrition, supplementation and therapeutics.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the timing of completion of a trial, actual future clinical trial results being different than the results the company has obtained to date, and the company's ability to secure funding. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

