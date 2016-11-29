Media Advisory: CMHC to release latest report on foreign ownership
(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its latest Housing Market Insights (HMI) reports on foreign ownership in Canada's housing markets - a national look at foreign ownership and a second report delving deeper into Montreal.
The reports will be made available on Wednesday, November 30 at 1:30 pm Eastern.
Contacts: Jonathan Rotondo CMHC Media Relations (613) 748-2734
