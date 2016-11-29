Statement from the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- Canada Revenue Agency

Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, delivered the following statement in response to the audit entitled, "Income Tax Objections" in the 2016 Fall Reports of the Auditor General of Canada tabled in Parliament today:

"I thank the Auditor General and his staff for their hard work and dedication to improving service to Canadians. Canadians must have access to the highest level of quality services when they engage with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). This is at the heart of my mandate letter and I'm wholeheartedly committed to making every effort to reach this. That's why Budget 2016 provided funding to improve the CRA's client services. An action plan is already underway to reduce processing times and it will be ready at the beginning of 2017.

Every year the CRA carries out millions of actions related to individual and business tax returns. Of the 66 million transactions with taxpayers in 2014-2015, only 0.1% resulted in an objection. The ability to file an objection is a key foundation of a fair tax administration, which is why the CRA is already taking concrete steps to strengthen the way these are managed.

The Budget 2016 investment in client service will help the CRA deal with tax objections in a timely manner. By taking action, the CRA will give Canadians the certainty they need about their tax affairs to make decisions for themselves and their families. The CRA will build on the progress that it has made in resolving in an accurate and timely manner to provide helpful, client-focused service to Canadians."

This report covers the period between April 1, 2011 and March 31, 2016.

