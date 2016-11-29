Launch of DreamGrip This Friday Marks the Evolution in Smartphone Filming & Photography

Innovative new mobile filming & photography system adapts to ANY smartphone & offers full suite of accessories - allowing anyone to easily create professional quality content from anywhere Pre-Sales Launch This Friday

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- The evolution of smartphone filming and photography is here with the launch of DreamGrip, a revolutionary new smartphone system that allows anyone to easily create professional quality content from anywhere. The innovative new mobile filming and photography device is the first of its kind to adapt to any smartphone and integrate with all universal film and photography equipment. This system is future focused for dreamers and professionals alike who want to take their content creation to the next level. From filmmakers and mobile journalists, to vloggers and Instagrammers, the launch of DreamGrip empowers anyone with a smartphone to shoot like a pro.

"These days everyone has the ability to create great visual content with their smartphones but DreamGrip will empower them to take their art to the next level," said Brodie Gunning, co-founder of DreamGrip. We've had great response to the product so far and hope to make this an accessible tool for ANYONE who wants to create professional quality photo and video with their smartphone."

The new lightweight aluminum DreamGrip system is the first of its kind to accommodate a range of filters, hoods, lights, microphones and lens sizes, including 17 mm, 37mm and 52MM. The system even integrates with DSLR lenses, filters and hoods. The product also features ergonomic handles for more controlled, stable shots; plus 1/4" - 20" mounts for tripods, monopods, stabilizers, action camera and even DSLR's or SLR's.

DreamGrip is a Hong Kong-based company founded by Yegor Denisov, an experienced entrepreneur in the mobile phone accessories industry and Broderick Gunning, a Canadian who has been in the digital content and technology space since 2000. Together, Denisov and Gunning saw an opportunity to develop a smartphone filming system that would give anyone the ability to create content and to envision a future where quite simply anyone with a smartphone could create a Hollywood movie. DreamGrip is positioned in Hong Kong to cover its manufacturing, development, and design while its Vancouver, Canada office offers DreamGrip a direct bridge to the North American market as well as Europe.

DreamGrip unveiled its prototype earlier this year where it received an overwhelming positive response with substantial interest from a broad range of filmmakers, photographers, industry retailers and global distributors. Since then, the DreamGrip team has invested in refining the product in preparation for their North American launch on January 5, 2017 at the Global Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

DreamGrip pre-sales will launch online on Friday, December 2. The makers of DreamGrip are initiating a crowdfunding site in an effort to build a community of content creators and drive advance sales of the first DreamGrip units before the product's North American launch on January 5th at the Global Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The first 500 backers will receive their DreamGrip package at a 30% discount. Package prices range from $99 for the base system with two cold shoes, aluminum sliders, ergonomic grips, one wireless remote, CPL filter, one smartphone grip, and the downloadable IOS/Android filming application. Prices scale up to $299 USD for more comprehensive DreamGrip packages.

To learn more and back the DreamGrip project, visit

Media interviews and product testing are available.

Please contact Tanis Sullivan for inquiries at .

Contacts:



MEDIA CONTACT:

Tanis Sullivan

Tanis Sullivan Communications

604.230.8008





More information:

http://www.dreamgrip.com



PressRelease by

DreamGrip

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/29/2016 - 18:55

Language: English

News-ID 509770

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DreamGrip

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease