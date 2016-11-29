ML Gold Closes Financing

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- ML Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MLG) ("ML Gold" or the "Company") reports the closing of its previously announced non-brokered Private Placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $2,220,000. The Private Placement consisted of the issuance of 18,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per unit.

Each Unit consisted of one common share and one half share purchase warrant (the "Warrant") exercisable for a two year term from the closing of the Private Placement at an exercise price of $0.20 per warrant.

The Company paid a finder's fee of 7% cash on a portion of the Private Placement.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital and exploration of the Company's exploration properties.

Information on the Company's properties is available at the Company's new website, .

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statuary hold period expiring on March 29, 2017.

ABOUT ML GOLD CORP.

ML Gold Corp. is a Canadian listed company, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States.

Andrew Bowering

Chairman

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, currency risks including the exchange rate of US$ for CDN$, changes in exploration costs and government royalties or taxes in Canada, the United States or other jurisdictions and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

