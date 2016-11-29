Avendra Named Pinnacle Award 2016 Supplier of the Year

(firmenpresse) - ROCKVILLE, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- , North America's leading procurement services provider serving the hospitality industry, announced today that it has received the prestigious 2016 Pinnacle Award as Supplier of the Year. The Pinnacle awards are given annually by Kostuch Media, Ltd., publisher of Canadian industry magazines, Foodservice and Hospitality and Hotelier.

In announcing the Supplier of the Year Award, The Pinnacle Award panel noted that it had chosen Avendra for its community involvement, innovation and sales growth in the Canadian hospitality market. Additionally, it stated that Avendra counts many of the industry's leading hotel chains as its customers and continues to build on its strength as a leading procurement solutions and services provider.

Avendra works with 580 clients and more than 7,000 properties throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Specifically in Canada, you can find Avendra hard at work in more than 200 properties of all sizes.

"We are extremely honored to be named 2016 Supplier of the Year and would like to thank our Canadian customers and suppliers for their support," said Wolfram Schaefer, President and CEO, Avendra. "Our team of hospitality and procurement experts in Canada works closely with our clients to understand their strategic goals and create meaningful value for their businesses. With Avendra, they receive a procurement solution that encapsulates years of best practices, hospitality expertise and unmatched customer service."

Since its introduction in 1988, the Pinnacle Awards have recognized the full spectrum of achievements in the hospitality industry. According to Kostuch Media, the awards shine a spotlight on companies and individuals that have demonstrated excellence in the areas of leadership, initiative and business excellence. The awards epitomize the best characteristics of the foodservice and hospitality industries, highlighting innovation, creativity and successful business strategies.

According to Rosanna Caira, editor and publisher of Kostuch Media Ltd., "This year's winners clearly reflect a changing and evolving industry. Our portfolio of winners is evidence that the Canadian hospitality industry continues to change, grow and evolve to meet the differing needs of an increasingly sophisticated marketplace."

The 28th annual Pinnacle Awards reception and awards luncheon will be held on Dec. 2, 2016 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto. The full details of the award winners' accomplishments are highlighted annually in the December issue of Foodservice and Hospitality magazine and Hotelier magazine.

Formed in 2001, Avendra is North America's leading procurement services provider serving the hospitality industry. Avendra customers gain access to contracts leveraging over $4 billion of annual purchases, expert advisory services and in-depth purchasing data and analysis. Through Avendra, customers obtain substantial savings on their purchases and other value added services to improve their operations and bottom line results. More than 7,000 hospitality businesses rely on Avendra's procurement solutions to help meet their strategic business initiatives. The company is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland and has regional offices throughout North America. For more information, call (866) AVENDRA, or visit .

