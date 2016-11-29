LECTRA: Lectra event probes furniture trends and technology to stand out from the crowd

Lectra event probes furniture trends and technology to stand out from the crowd



Furniture manufacturers from 16 countries explored fresh perspectives set to

stimulate growth and innovation during Lectra's 'Stand out from the crowd'

seminar



Paris, November 29, 2016 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology

solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and

composite materials, brought together more than 90 furniture manufacturers and

industry experts at their annual seminar dedicated to the furniture industry.

Taking place at Lectra's International Advanced Technology and Conference center

in Bordeaux-Cestas, France, the event was devoted to sharing insights on

innovations to get ahead of the competition.



The two-day event encouraged manufacturers of upholstered furniture to think

about their activities from a different perspective. In the face of growing

competition and tighter manufacturing deadlines, participants delved into

consumer and design trends, as well as technologies and processes, which enable

them to stand out from the crowd.



"Four major trends are having an extensive impact on the industry," underlined

Edouard Macquin, sales director, Lectra. "The Millenials generation and their

new ways of consuming; growing digitalization in companies; the Industry 4.0

revolution; and the transformation of the Chinese market." Environmental and

societal changes are also impacting the evolution of consumer habits, explained

Pierre Villeneuve, co-founder of consultancy firm HxLab.



What major challenges do manufacturers face?



Presented for the first time, market research company CSIL unveiled the results

of a global survey, carried out with Lectra, which probed the key challenges

facing manufacturers of upholstered furniture. The majority of the manufacturers



cited shorter delivery times as a fundamental challenge because it means

reassessing the entire supply chain. Intensified competition and the urgent need

to differentiate from the competition were also cited as major challenges,

together with mastering margins and the rarity of skilled labor.



Tomorrow's technology exists today



The building blocks for Industry 4.0 are operational today and only need to be

optimized in order to improve performance in factories. Lectra's value

proposition already includes major technological 4.0 elements, and is pursuing

their integration in 3D, mobility, Internet of Things, the cloud and user

experience.



Customer testimonials at the event illustrated advances made in digitalizing

processes for furniture manufacturing. High-end Italian furniture manufacturer

B&B Italia, a Lectra customer for 20 years, "has the objective to make products

with superior design using an industrial approach," announced Marco Piantoni,

director of the factory. "The human touch is essential for us, and it must be

supported through the use of cutting-edge technologies," added Federico

Busnelli, R&D.



Polish manufacturer DFM, that has recently automated production with Lectra,

explained the company's approach. "Customer satisfaction is key to our success.

In order to guarantee it, we have invested in the best solutions for the cutting

room which will enable long term gains. Working with Lectra gives us access to

innovations that we need," underlined Krzysztof Szlachtowicz, CEO, DFM.



In a series of workshops, participants examined industrial best practices and

shared their experiences in digitalizing: product development; the cutting room

for leather and textiles; the running of processes. Optimizing these elements

reduces production costs and delivers material gains while increased efficiency

accelerates the roll-out of products onto the market.



"Smart factories will revolutionize how furniture is produced thanks to a better

control of costs and quality," concluded Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing

and Communications Officer, Lectra. "Lectra integrates technologies, notably

those based on data analysis, with its solutions in order to support

manufacturers: better prepared for changes on the horizon, they can seize

opportunities in Industry 4.0."





