LECTRA: Lectra event probes furniture trends and technology to stand out from the crowd

Lectra event probes furniture trends and technology to stand out from the crowd
Furniture manufacturers from 16 countries explored fresh perspectives set to
stimulate growth and innovation during Lectra's 'Stand out from the crowd'
seminar
Paris, November 29, 2016 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology
solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and
composite materials, brought together more than 90 furniture manufacturers and
industry experts at their annual seminar dedicated to the furniture industry.
Taking place at Lectra's International Advanced Technology and Conference center
in Bordeaux-Cestas, France, the event was devoted to sharing insights on
innovations to get ahead of the competition.
The two-day event encouraged manufacturers of upholstered furniture to think
about their activities from a different perspective. In the face of growing
competition and tighter manufacturing deadlines, participants delved into
consumer and design trends, as well as technologies and processes, which enable
them to stand out from the crowd.
"Four major trends are having an extensive impact on the industry," underlined
Edouard Macquin, sales director, Lectra. "The Millenials generation and their
new ways of consuming; growing digitalization in companies; the Industry 4.0
revolution; and the transformation of the Chinese market." Environmental and
societal changes are also impacting the evolution of consumer habits, explained
Pierre Villeneuve, co-founder of consultancy firm HxLab.
What major challenges do manufacturers face?
Presented for the first time, market research company CSIL unveiled the results
of a global survey, carried out with Lectra, which probed the key challenges
facing manufacturers of upholstered furniture. The majority of the manufacturers
cited shorter delivery times as a fundamental challenge because it means
reassessing the entire supply chain. Intensified competition and the urgent need
to differentiate from the competition were also cited as major challenges,
together with mastering margins and the rarity of skilled labor.
Tomorrow's technology exists today
The building blocks for Industry 4.0 are operational today and only need to be
optimized in order to improve performance in factories. Lectra's value
proposition already includes major technological 4.0 elements, and is pursuing
their integration in 3D, mobility, Internet of Things, the cloud and user
experience.
Customer testimonials at the event illustrated advances made in digitalizing
processes for furniture manufacturing. High-end Italian furniture manufacturer
B&B Italia, a Lectra customer for 20 years, "has the objective to make products
with superior design using an industrial approach," announced Marco Piantoni,
director of the factory. "The human touch is essential for us, and it must be
supported through the use of cutting-edge technologies," added Federico
Busnelli, R&D.
Polish manufacturer DFM, that has recently automated production with Lectra,
explained the company's approach. "Customer satisfaction is key to our success.
In order to guarantee it, we have invested in the best solutions for the cutting
room which will enable long term gains. Working with Lectra gives us access to
innovations that we need," underlined Krzysztof Szlachtowicz, CEO, DFM.
In a series of workshops, participants examined industrial best practices and
shared their experiences in digitalizing: product development; the cutting room
for leather and textiles; the running of processes. Optimizing these elements
reduces production costs and delivers material gains while increased efficiency
accelerates the roll-out of products onto the market.
"Smart factories will revolutionize how furniture is produced thanks to a better
control of costs and quality," concluded Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing
and Communications Officer, Lectra. "Lectra integrates technologies, notably
those based on data analysis, with its solutions in order to support
manufacturers: better prepared for changes on the horizon, they can seize
opportunities in Industry 4.0."
About Lectra
Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software,
automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for
industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials
to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and
apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries.
Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and
optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500
employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious
customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational
excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on
Euronext.
For more information, please visit www.lectra.com
