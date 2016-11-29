Novo Nordisk A/S: Tresiba® demonstrates a safe cardiovascular profile and reduces the risk of severe hypoglycaemia compared to insulin glargine U100 in the DEVOTE trial

Bagsværd, 29 November 2016 - Today, Novo Nordisk announced the headline results

from the DEVOTE trial, a long-term, randomised, double-blinded and event-driven

trial conducted to confirm the cardiovascular safety of Tresiba(®) (insulin

degludec) compared to insulin glargine U100 when added to standard of care. In

the trial, more than 7,500 people with type 2 diabetes at high risk of major

adverse cardiovascular events were treated for a period of approximately two

years.



The trial achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating non-inferiority of

major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) with Tresiba(®) compared to insulin

glargine U100. The trial thereby confirmed the results of the DEVOTE interim

analysis submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2015,

on the basis of which Tresiba(®) and Ryzodeg(®) 70/30 were approved in the US in

September 2015.



The primary endpoint of the DEVOTE study was defined as the MACE composite

outcome of the first occurrence of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial

infarction or non-fatal stroke and showed a hazard ratio of 0.91 in favour of

Tresiba(®) relative to insulin glargine U100, with no statistically significant

difference between the two treatments.



From a mean HbA(1c) baseline of 8.4%, the trial showed a similar reduction with

Tresiba(®) compared to insulin glargine U100 with an end-of-trial treatment

difference of 0.01 percentage-points between the two treatment arms, thus

fulfilling the requirements for objectively comparing hypoglycaemia rates

between the two treatments.



In the trial, Tresiba(®) demonstrated superiority on the secondary confirmatory

endpoint of severe hypoglycaemia: 27% fewer patients in the Tresiba(®) treated

group experienced an episode of severe hypoglycaemia, resulting in a 40% overall

reduction of total episodes of adjudicated severe hypoglycaemia. Furthermore,



patients in the Tresiba(®) treated group experienced a 54% relative reduction in

the rate of nocturnal severe hypoglycaemia. These differences were all

statistically significant.



Tresiba(®) appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile consistent with

previous clinical studies conducted with Tresiba(®).



"We are very pleased that the DEVOTE study demonstrates the cardiovascular

safety of Tresiba(®) and also confirms the hypoglycaemia benefit of this new

generation insulin. Severe hypoglycaemia remains the most serious treatment risk

related to insulin therapy. The DEVOTE results further strengthen the potential

of Tresiba(®) to become the new standard of care within basal insulin therapy,"

says Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer

of Novo Nordisk.



Novo Nordisk expects to present the detailed results of the DEVOTE trial at a

scientific meeting and submit the findings for review with regulatory

authorities during the first half of 2017.



Conference call

On 30 November 2016 at 8.00 am CET, corresponding to 2.00 am EST, a conference

call for investors will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link

on the investor section of novonordisk.com.



About DEVOTE

DEVOTE is a long-term, multi-centre, multi-national, randomised, double-blinded,

parallel group and event-driven trial conducted to confirm the cardiovascular

safety of Tresiba(®) (insulin degludec) compared to insulin glargine U100. In

the trial, 7,637 people with type 2 diabetes at high risk of cardiovascular

disease were randomised to treatment with either Tresiba(®) or insulin glargine

U100 in vial in addition to standard of care.



The DEVOTE trial has been conducted in response to a Complete Response Letter

received from the FDA in February 2013 requesting additional cardiovascular data

from a dedicated cardiovascular outcomes trial before the review of the New Drug

Applications for Tresiba(®) and Ryzodeg(®) 70/30 could be concluded. Tresiba(®)

and Ryzodeg(®) 70/30 were approved in the US in September 2015 on the basis of

an interim analysis of DEVOTE.



About Tresiba(®)

Tresiba(®) (insulin degludec) is a once-daily basal insulin that provides

duration of action of at least 42 hours. Tresiba(®) is taken once daily, at any

time of day. Patients who miss or are delayed in taking their dose of Tresiba(®)

can take their dose as soon as they remember, but ensuring there are at least

eight hours between doses. Tresiba(®) received its first regulatory approval in

September 2012 and has since been approved in more than 80 countries globally.

It was approved by the US FDA in September 2015.





