Bagsværd, 29 November 2016 - Today, Novo Nordisk announced the headline results
from the DEVOTE trial, a long-term, randomised, double-blinded and event-driven
trial conducted to confirm the cardiovascular safety of Tresiba(®) (insulin
degludec) compared to insulin glargine U100 when added to standard of care. In
the trial, more than 7,500 people with type 2 diabetes at high risk of major
adverse cardiovascular events were treated for a period of approximately two
years.
The trial achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating non-inferiority of
major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) with Tresiba(®) compared to insulin
glargine U100. The trial thereby confirmed the results of the DEVOTE interim
analysis submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2015,
on the basis of which Tresiba(®) and Ryzodeg(®) 70/30 were approved in the US in
September 2015.
The primary endpoint of the DEVOTE study was defined as the MACE composite
outcome of the first occurrence of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial
infarction or non-fatal stroke and showed a hazard ratio of 0.91 in favour of
Tresiba(®) relative to insulin glargine U100, with no statistically significant
difference between the two treatments.
From a mean HbA(1c) baseline of 8.4%, the trial showed a similar reduction with
Tresiba(®) compared to insulin glargine U100 with an end-of-trial treatment
difference of 0.01 percentage-points between the two treatment arms, thus
fulfilling the requirements for objectively comparing hypoglycaemia rates
between the two treatments.
In the trial, Tresiba(®) demonstrated superiority on the secondary confirmatory
endpoint of severe hypoglycaemia: 27% fewer patients in the Tresiba(®) treated
group experienced an episode of severe hypoglycaemia, resulting in a 40% overall
reduction of total episodes of adjudicated severe hypoglycaemia. Furthermore,
patients in the Tresiba(®) treated group experienced a 54% relative reduction in
the rate of nocturnal severe hypoglycaemia. These differences were all
statistically significant.
Tresiba(®) appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile consistent with
previous clinical studies conducted with Tresiba(®).
"We are very pleased that the DEVOTE study demonstrates the cardiovascular
safety of Tresiba(®) and also confirms the hypoglycaemia benefit of this new
generation insulin. Severe hypoglycaemia remains the most serious treatment risk
related to insulin therapy. The DEVOTE results further strengthen the potential
of Tresiba(®) to become the new standard of care within basal insulin therapy,"
says Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer
of Novo Nordisk.
Novo Nordisk expects to present the detailed results of the DEVOTE trial at a
scientific meeting and submit the findings for review with regulatory
authorities during the first half of 2017.
Conference call
On 30 November 2016 at 8.00 am CET, corresponding to 2.00 am EST, a conference
call for investors will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link
on the investor section of novonordisk.com.
About DEVOTE
DEVOTE is a long-term, multi-centre, multi-national, randomised, double-blinded,
parallel group and event-driven trial conducted to confirm the cardiovascular
safety of Tresiba(®) (insulin degludec) compared to insulin glargine U100. In
the trial, 7,637 people with type 2 diabetes at high risk of cardiovascular
disease were randomised to treatment with either Tresiba(®) or insulin glargine
U100 in vial in addition to standard of care.
The DEVOTE trial has been conducted in response to a Complete Response Letter
received from the FDA in February 2013 requesting additional cardiovascular data
from a dedicated cardiovascular outcomes trial before the review of the New Drug
Applications for Tresiba(®) and Ryzodeg(®) 70/30 could be concluded. Tresiba(®)
and Ryzodeg(®) 70/30 were approved in the US in September 2015 on the basis of
an interim analysis of DEVOTE.
About Tresiba(®)
Tresiba(®) (insulin degludec) is a once-daily basal insulin that provides
duration of action of at least 42 hours. Tresiba(®) is taken once daily, at any
time of day. Patients who miss or are delayed in taking their dose of Tresiba(®)
can take their dose as soon as they remember, but ensuring there are at least
eight hours between doses. Tresiba(®) received its first regulatory approval in
September 2012 and has since been approved in more than 80 countries globally.
It was approved by the US FDA in September 2015.
Further information
Media:
Katrine Sperling +45 4442 6718 krsp(at)novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 786 8316 kiau(at)novonordisk.com
Investors:
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak(at)novonordisk.com
Melanie Raouzeos +45 3075 3479 mrz(at)novonordisk.com
Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe(at)novonordisk.com
Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk(at)novonordisk.com
Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj(at)novonordisk.com
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.