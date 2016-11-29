Snowflake Announces Availability on AWS Marketplace

Support for SaaS Subscriptions on AWS Marketplace enables self-service access to powerful data analytics in the cloud

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- , the data warehouse built for the cloud, today announced immediate availability of the Snowflake Elastic Data Warehouse through AWS Marketplace in conjunction with the launch of SaaS Subscriptions on AWS Marketplace.

AWS Marketplace is an online store that helps customers find, buy, and immediately start using the software and services they need to build products and run their businesses. Visitors to the marketplace can quickly access ready-to-use software and pay only for what they use.

"AWS Marketplace strives to offer customers the best possible selection of software products from ISVs to enable customer choice," said Barry Russell, GM of Global Business Development, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services. "Our customers want solutions like Snowflake that are built on AWS and designed with the cloud in mind, and their support of SaaS Subscriptions on AWS Marketplace makes it even easier for customers to procure and deploy Snowflake for their data and analytics needs."

Snowflake, the data warehouse built for the cloud, was founded with the vision of eliminating the barriers to data analytics. Snowflake's data warehouse built for the cloud delivers the performance, concurrency, and simplicity needed to support today's diverse data and analytics.

"Snowflake delivers on the promise of self-service data warehousing for data analysts," said Walter Aldana, vice president of alliances at Snowflake. "Just as Snowflake makes data warehousing self-service possible, AWS Marketplace is removing the complexity and delays associated with the purchasing process. Organizations can now more easily and rapidly start taking advantage of the cloud for all of their data initiatives."

Snowflake's data warehouse is built on the following innovations and capabilities that that have limited the ability of data professionals to easily leverage the cloud for data analytics. Snowflake has delivered the following defining qualities of a data warehouse built for the cloud:

- Snowflake supports the tools millions of business users already know how to use today.

- Snowflake reduces complexity with built-in performance so there's no infrastructure to tweak, no knobs to turn and no tuning required.

- Customers can analyze multiple petabytes of structured and semi-structured data (JSON, XML, AVRO) to quickly extract critical insight.

- An architecturally unlimited amount of concurrent users and applications can gain access without eroding performance thanks to Snowflake's multi-cluster warehouse technology.

- Snowflake's cloud-built solution scales storage separate from compute, up and down, transparently and automatically.

Snowflake's data warehouse is available immediately via AWS Marketplace.

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud. Snowflake delivers the performance, concurrency and simplicity needed to store and analyze all of an organization's data in one place. Snowflake's technology combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at .

