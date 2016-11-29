Over 250 Guests Celebrate Grand Opening of Heroes Park, the Newest Amenity at Spencer's Crossing in Murrieta

(firmenpresse) - MURRIETA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- After much anticipation, in Murrieta debuted the all-new Heroes Park, with over 250 people attending the fun-filled Grand Opening event on November 5th. Guests of all ages enjoyed an active day celebrating this dynamic new park amenity with bounce houses, balloon artists and face painters at the Kid's Zone, plus doggie vendor booths, a demo from Paws4Law's K9 unit, the Dorothy McElhinney Middle School pep band and much more. In addition to at Spencer's Crossing, the 14-acre delivers even more opportunities for family fun with its expansive great lawn, inviting trails, doggie play areas, barbecues and picnic spots all conveniently near the master-plan's four beautiful new , now selling. Built by the region's most respected homebuilders, these gorgeous one- and two-story single-family collections include and by Brookfield Residential, by Woodside Homes and by Richmond American Homes.

To learn more about Spencer's Crossing spectacular lifestyle, visit today to tour 12 model homes and explore miles of trails, plus sports and leisure parks that include the newly opened Heroes Park. For immediate details, go to .

"Heroes Park is the perfect addition to Spencer's Crossing and enhances the community's amazing environment for family and recreational living," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "Visit this exciting new amenity today and find out why there's so much to come home to at Spencer's Crossing."

features exquisite single-level spanning from approximately 3,212 to 3,462 square feet with three to four bedrooms, two and one-half to three baths, grand entry foyers, optional outdoor rooms and three-car tandem garages. Prices start from the $400,000s.

Priced from the low $400,000s, offers beautifully appointed with three to seven bedrooms, two and one-half to five baths and two to three-car garages in approximately 2,800 to 3,460 square feet of living space.

is priced from the low $400,000s, and features exquisitely crafted one- and two-story . Interiors span from approximately 2,410 to 3,199 square feet with three to five bedrooms, two and one-half to three and one-half baths and two- and three-car tandem garages.

showcases elegant one- and two-story ranging from approximately 2,112 to 2,885 square feet with three to five bedrooms, including a first-floor master suite; two to three baths; upstairs bonus rooms in select plans; optional outdoor rooms; and two-car garages. Prices start from the $300,000s.

Spencer's Crossing extends across 600 naturally beautiful acres, creating a new kind of community designed for genuine family living with a brimming with recreation. Residents will find miles of meandering trails to enjoy, and resort-style amenities that include Heroes Park, as well as a 3,500 square-foot recreation center with a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children's wading pool, spa, BBQ area, shade structures and a state of the art playground. The 11.5-acre Sports Park is another coveted community feature with lighted soccer and baseball fields, a basketball court, tot lots and a concession stand.

The extraordinary puts a variety of local conveniences near to Spencer's Crossing, including popular shopping centers, great restaurants and challenging golf courses. Beautiful wineries and a myriad of other attractions are just a short distance away in charming Temecula.

will be included in the high-performing Murrieta Valley Unified School District's Lisa J. Mails Elementary School, Dorothy McElhinney Middle School and Vista Murrieta High School.

To visit Spencer's Crossing from Temecula, take the I-15 North, exit Murrieta Hot Springs Road



and head east past the 215 Freeway. Turn left on Winchester Road (Highway 79), left again on Max Gillis and right on Leon Road into the community.

From Riverside, take I-15 South, exit Bundy Canyon and head east past the 215 Freeway. Turn right on Leon Road into the community.

For more information, visit .

Prices effective date of publication.

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at .

